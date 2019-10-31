FEARS grow for Canelo as MASSIVE Sergey Kovalev dwarfs the Mexican

Ringside

Canelo was visibly the smaller man in height despite looking considerably bulkier for his forthcoming clash with Sergey Kovalev.

The Mexican superstar has the disadvantage to overcome when the pair collide this weekend at the world-famous MGM Grand.

Fears are beginning to grow amongst fans that Canelo may have bitten off more than he can chew.

Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KOs) and “Krusher” Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs) hosted their final press conference ahead of their 12-round fight for Kovalev’s WBO Light Heavyweight World Title.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Below is what the fighters and their teams had to say:

Canelo Alvarez, WBC Franchise, WBA, Lineal, RingMagazine Middleweight World Champion and WBA Super Middleweight World Champion:

“I want to say thank you to all of you guys, familiar faces. I want to thank you for all the support you’ve given me throughout my entire career. Thank you to Main Events, Golden Boy, DAZN, everybody, thank you.

“I’m ready and I’m ready to make history. I’m ready for this great fight with Kovalev. Thank you to my team, to my family, thank you to my beautiful daughter who’s here – hi my love, I love you. We are ready to win.”

Why Kovalev? “Because he’s the best in his division, he’s one of the best, that’s why we chose him, to make history by fighting one of the best.”

175 vs. 160: “I feel comfortable, I feel good, we’ll see on Saturday how it all goes but I feel good.”

Sergey Kovalev, WBO Light Heavyweight World Champion:

“I’m sure this fight is going to be very interesting and very difficult for both of us because we never step back, never give up.

“I have to thank all my team, all of team Golden Boy and Canelo, and also thank you to all the people who are involved in this fight.

“Thanks to Las Vegas, thanks to MGM Grand for a nice stay and for everything. Thanks to all my boxing fans, let’s make a fight this Saturday.”







Eddy Reynoso, Head Trainer and Manager of Canelo Alvarez:

“We have been in camp, we’ve been training, and as I told Saul, we are ready for this and we will show on Saturday what we have been preparing for.

“Kovalev, we have great respect for him as a fighter, great respect for his trainer and respect for his camp. We have trained. We have prepared, and we are ready for Saturday and to win.”

Jose “Chepo” Reynoso, Trainer and Manager of Canelo Alvarez:

“Everything is teamwork, everybody puts in a little bit to make this happen, so thank you to everyone for this. And I want to give thanks to the great fighter Kovalev for accepting this fight.

“This allowed history to be made, and because of him accepting this fight, Saul will be winning his fourth division title.

“Thank you to the people that participated in the sparring for this great fight. It was different, and it contributed a lot for us to be prepared for this.”

“A very special thanks to Saul, we have been together for 14 years, and we’ve come a long way and we are here in a very special moment.

“And this Saturday, Saul will have his cake with four candles – each candle for each division that he has won a title. On Saturday, expect Saul to be on the list of the immortals of this sport.”

Egis Klimas, Manager of Sergey Kovalev:

“I’m so proud to represent one of the best fighters in boxing, Sergey Kovalev. But I’m more proud to be involved in this historic fight, which all the fans want.

“I can’t talk much about what it means to win for Canelo, because he’s already a legendary fighter. He’s already top of the line.

“Sergey has bounced up and down, but I can tell you one thing – if Sergey can win this fight, which I believe he will, he will become the most recognized and the best fighter in the history of Russia.

“Let’s hope we’re going to have a good time, both guys are going to stay safe, and enjoy Saturday night’s fight.”

James “Buddy” McGirt, Trainer of Sergey Kovalev

“It’s going to be a great show Saturday. Most importantly, I have to thank Mr. Alvarez for making this fight happen. So much respect.

“I think you’re one of the best out there, and it’s going to be a great night of boxing on Saturday.

“I’m happy that 20 years from now, I can say I was a part of that. Everybody be ready, Sergey has some tricks up his sleeves, I know Alvarez does.

“Mr. Reynoso has done a great job with him since the Mayweather fight, he’s improved a whole lot, but you’ll see what we’ve been doing Saturday night.

Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy:

“This is a very important battle for Canelo and Sergey Kovalev and there’s a lot at stake for both fighters.

Bernard Hopkins, Hall of Famer and Golden Boy Business Partner:

“First, thanks everyone for supporting the fights that matter. For Canelo, I commend you again and respect you not only as a fighter, but as a man and not only as a champion, but as a business.

“I have super profound respect for Canelo because I have a history of taking on the best, and I see in the legacy that he’s building that Canelo has the same spirit. I know that he’s in the right mindset based on fighting the best in that division – none other than The Krusher.

“Thanks for bringing fights like this that make boxing a conversation in homes, coffee shops, bars, number houses in Philadelphia, as a conversation like other big sports whether it’s a playoff in the NBA, whether it’s NFL, golf, boxing is being talked about.

“And to see that, to me, Golden Boy, my partner Oscar De La Hoya, Eric, Robert, they are all on the same page and taking action to make these fights happen.”

“I must continue to tell you your job is not to be biased, or to be with us all the time, but to write what you see and write what’s being done.

“And that’s more important than what you’ve heard. And not being the first one to get it out, because at the end of the day, you do your own independent analysis.

“Enjoy the fight November 2 because I know Canelo will have his hands full and Sergey Kovalev is going to be ready.

“I’m very happy and very satisfied that boxing has been passed down, like you pass a baton, to these two great fighters, making it even greater.”

Kathy Duva, CEO of Main Events:

“I also want to thank the fighters, because without them, without guys who want to take risks, we don’t get to have great events like this one.

“The first time I ever watched Sergey Kovalev fight a round, I knew he was something special. I want to thank him today for proving me right about that. ”

I also want to thank Canelo Alvarez for calling Sergey out because that took a lot of courage and that’s what it takes to be a great fighter, and we know he has it.”

About the Matryoshka doll she surprised Sergey with that artistically documented some of his career-defining moments: “The one thing all those fights had in common, is that they happened in the other fighter’s hometown.

“Sergey won them all, he drew strength from the crowd that was booing him, and he plans to make that happen again on Saturday.”

