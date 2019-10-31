Famous Tattoos from Famous Boxers…and zero from Floyd Mayweather

World Boxing News

World Boxing News delves into boxers and their tattoos, whilst focusing on a man with none – five-weight world champ Floyd Mayweather.

When you think about tattoos in boxing the first one which springs to mind in the facial design sported by the great heavyweight legend Mike Tyson.

Unlike what we think about after getting your new tattoo, Tyson must have known his offering would cause a world media explosion, which it did.

At the time back in 2003, Tyson was in a bad place – mentally. He didn’t like himself. Tyson was using substances to take himself away from dark thoughts.

But since settling into retirement and enjoying the fruits of his celebrity, Tyson has embraced his look. He now believes his choice was justified.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated in 2016, Tyson said: “A lot of stuff happened out of this tattoo, a lot of good stuff.

“Other young athletes come to me and said, ‘It’s because of you they call it the Mike Tyson.’

“People have to register their tattoos. You have to have the likeness of your tattoo,” he added.

Like Tyson, there are several top-level fighter boasting ink on their person.

Sticking with the tribal theme, Miguel Cotto has half his chest covered by a similar style. Whilst Ricky Hatton famously has ‘Hitman’ on his back.

Hatton has since gone tattoo-crazy. Two full sleeves had added to his upper body and leg creations.

One of the new breed, heavyweight puncher Anthony Joshua had a lion plastered on his middle finger over the summer.

Manny Pacquiao, Marcos Maidana both have family tributes on their bodies. Although Floyd Mayweather has always resisted the temptation to go under the needle.

Mayweather is one of a dying breed of boxer without tattoos, having completed 50 bouts and 42 years of his life with a completely blank canvas.

Back in 2017, Mayweather shared an array of tributes from fans who had his likeness forever etched on their skin.

Truly appreciative, Mayweather posted: “I truly love and appreciate my fans! This tattoo artist is unbelievable,” on one and shared plenty of others.







COMEBACK

Continually rumored for a comeback, Mayweather is still yet to make any official confirmation of talks with Manny Pacquiao.

The pair are locked in talks for a rematch in 2020. That’s if several reports in Pacquiao’s homeland are to be believed.

It remains to be seen whether the American superstar will actually attempt to go for 51-0.

Recently, minimumweight world champion Wanheng Menayothin took his record to 54-0. This will no doubt have irked Floyd badly.

‘Money’ takes pride in his achievement of 50-0. But he faces the real possibility of being gazumped should Menayothin retire undefeated.