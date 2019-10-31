Alantez Fox wins WBO Tournament battle in Puerto Rico

RINGSIDE

On Saturday, October 26, world-ranked middleweight contender Alantez “SlyAza” Fox, of Upper Marlboro, MD, improved to 26-1-1 (12 KOs) competing on the “WBO Champions Tournament” event held at Cancha Ruben Zayas Montanez, in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico.

Earning his third straight victory since a decision loss to Demetrius Andrade in 2017 and subsequent shoulder surgery, Fox defeated Argentinean southpaw Bruno “El Zar” Romay, from Buenos Aires, via unanimous decision.

Stalking Romay from the outset, jabbing and banging away at the midsection, the 6-foot-4 Fox doubled Romay over with a right hook to the body near the end of round one and dropped him with a combination.

Fox then outboxed Romay for the remaining seven rounds en route to adding another win to his ledger on scores of 80-71, 79-71, and 79-72.

With the victory, the 27-year-old Fox, promoted by DiBella Entertainment and ranked #2 by the WBO, took another step toward securing a shot at the WBO middleweight championship.