Steven Wilcox reflects on impressive win ahead of ring return

RINGSIDE

On Friday, November 1, Classic Boxing Promotions presents the return of Hamilton’s unified Canadian champion Steve “The Piranha” Wilcox (21-3-1, 5KOs) against Mexican hopeful Gustavo Torres (9-7-1, 4KOs) in an eight round, super lightweight contest at the Oshawa Children’s Arena.

Wilcox won the NCC and NABA Canadian championships in May, defeating Montreal’s Roody Pierre-Paul (16-5-2, 6KOs) in what was arguably his most impressive victory to date.

“It felt great,” said Wilcox. “We worked so hard in the gym and sacrificed so much to be victorious. To get our hand raised is the greatest feeling in the world. Getting not one, but two, belts around my waist in the process made it that much better.”

Torres will be hungry for a victory. After winning the regional Nuevo León light welterweight title in 2015, Torres was defeated in his bid to become Mexican national champion, losing to a once-defeated prospect named Diego Fabian Eligio. After some time away from boxing, Torres returned to the ring in 2018, defeating Ramiro Cibrian (2-1-0, 1KOs) by unanimous decision.

“I don’t have a ton to say about Torres,” explained Wilcox. “We are ready for whatever he brings to the ring that night. I’ve had a long, hard training camp. I know he’s coming to try an spoil the show but we’re not going to let that happen. Where I’m at in my career, every fight has to mean something and I have to show my growth as a fighter. I want to show I’m ready for some big fights in 2020.”

Wilcox-Torres is the main event for what promises to be a thrilling evening of boxing. The undercard includes the return of amateur national champion and Oshawa favourite Evan Gillard (3-0-0, 1KOs) against once-defeated Brandon Gallardo (3-1-0, 1KOs) of Ciudad Neza, Mexico, in a light-flyweight six rounder.

An all-Ontario, super-welterweight clash between Thad Ridsdill (2-1-0, 1KOs) of Oshawa and Mikhail Miller (2-4-1) of Toronto. Hamilton featherweight Kylie Angel Fallis (3-0-0, 1KOs) against tough-as-nails Ana Ruth Castro (1-1-0, 1KOs); Super lightweights Dylan Rushton of Hamilton and Kyle Marsh (0-3-0) of Peterborough in a provincial rematch.

And a national super middleweight contender Phil Rose (9-6-1, 5KOs) of Whitby against Edgar Mora (5-7-2, 5KOs) of Mexico in a four rounder.