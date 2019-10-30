Frank Warren secures WBC Top 15 rankings for Daniel Dubois, Anthony Yarde

Ringside

Frank Warren managed to secure nine World Boxing Council rankings on a recent trip to Cancun for the 57th Convention.

Nine Queensberry Promotions boxers were recognised by the WBC in Mexico. Representation came from Francis Warren and matchmaker Jason McClory.

The pair were delighted with the successful trip and the ratings attained.

Francis said: “It was a very worthwhile convention for us.

“WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman was particularly aware of our big stable of heavyweights, alongside many of Queensberry Promotions other boxers.

“We can look forward to some of our fighters challenging for the famous green and gold belt in the near future.”

British and Commonwealth Heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois is ranked at number 15 for the WBC world title held by Deontay Wilder.

It means that the Londoner is now ranked by three of the major governing bodies. The youngster can expect his ratings to soar higher in the coming months.

Dubois, who is expected to box in December, is also ranked 6th by the WBO and 12th by the IBF. Those belts are both currently owned by Andy Ruiz Jr.

Two other Queensberry Promotions heavyweights, Tyson Fury and Joe Joyce left the convention both top ten ranked.

Fury is due to challenge WBC champion Wilder in a rematch. The bout is scheduled for the first quarter of next year. Fury is ranked second.

Unbeaten Olympic silver medallist Joyce who has knocked out nine of his ten professional opponents is ranked at number nine for Wilder’s title.

Anthony Yarde’s heroic loss against Sergey Kovalev in a WBO light-heavyweight title challenge in August didn’t go unnoticed by the WBC Ratings Committee.

The Ilford man is now ranked 11th. The WBC 175lb belt is held by unified champion Artur Beterbiev.

Yarde will hopefully be back in action before Christmas and gatecrashing the top ten.

WILLIAMS

WBC Silver middleweight champion Liam Williams maintained his top five place in the middleweight rankings.

Jermall Charlo is the champion while Canelo Alvarez wears the Franchise crown.

One of Queensberry’s growing number of overseas fighters Azizbek Abdugofurov has climbed to number two in rankings to challenge WBC super-middleweight champion David Benavidez.

The Uzbek born fighter has won all 13 pro fights and lives in Malaysia. The WBC Silver champion is hopeful of a world championship challenge in 2020.







Also recognised for their performances were three of Queensberry’s many upcoming prospects who look set to climb the rankings.

Commonwealth super-featherweight champion Zelfa Barrett and his arch-rival Sam Bowen the British title holder.

Plus Commonwealth super-middleweight champion Lerrone Richards were all rewarded with improved rankings.