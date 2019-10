Boxing Champions List: WBA conspicuously absent from WBC Ratings

World Boxing News

World Boxing Council chiefs released the ratings from the recently-staged 57th Convention in Cancun with a noticeable absentee once again.

WBN noticed a while back that the WBA champions no longer featured on the WBC list. It was thought to be a potential oversight.

But low and behold in the latest update, the WBC has not placed the WBA title holders alongside the IBF and WBO.

Their rankings now only feature those two other bodies in what could be perceived in several ways.

Gilberto Mendoza, the WBA President, was in attendance in Mexico for the WBC Convention, but it’s not known whether any talks were held on the matter.

It’s a highly unusual turn of events for an organization to not place the WBA when representing the other two top sanctioning bodies.

The World Boxing Association list does contain the current WBC champion, so it will be interesting to see if that’s the case next month.

CURRENT WORLD CHAMPIONS – OCT 2019

200 LBS + HEAVYWEIGHT

ANDY RUIZ JR.IBF / WBA / WBO / IBO Champion

DEONTAY WILDER WBC Champion

200 LBS CRUISERWEIGHT

BEIBUT SHUMENOV WBA Champion

KEVIN LERENA IBO Champion

MAIRIS BRIEDIS WBO Champion

VACANT IBF / WBC

175 LBS LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

ARTUR BETERBIEV IBF/WBC Champion

DMITRY BIVOL WBA Champion

SERGEY KOVALEV WBO Champion

SVEN FORNLING IBO Champion

168 LBS SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT

DAVID BENAVIDEZ WBC Champion

CALEB PLANT IBF Champion

CALLUM SMITH WBA Champion

CHRIS EUBANK JR. IBO Champion

BILLY JOE SAUNDERS WBO Champion

160 LBS MIDDLEWEIGHT

CANELO ALVAREZ WBA Champion

GENNADIY GOLOVKIN IBO / IBF

JERMALL CHARLO WBC Champion

DEMETRIUS ANDRADE WBO Champion

154 LBS SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT

JULIAN WILLIAMS IBF / WBA / IBO Champion

TONY HARRISON WBC Champion

JAIME MUNGUIA WBO Champion

147 LBS WELTERWEIGHT

ERROL SPENCE IBF/WBC Champion

MANNY PACQUIAO WBA Champion

TERENCE CRAWFORD WBO Champion

140 LBS SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT

JOSE RAMIREZ WBC/WBO Champion

JOSH TAYLOR IBF/WBA Champion

MOHAMED MIMOUNE IBO Champion

135 LBS LIGHTWEIGHT

VASYL LOMACHENKO WBA / WBO Champion

RICHARD COMMEY IBF Champion

DEVIN HANEY WBC Champion

VACANT IBO

130 LBS SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

MIGUEL BERCHELT WBC Champion

TEVIN FARMER IBF Champion

GERVONTA DAVIS WBA Champion

JAMEL HERRING WBO Champion

SHAVKAT RAKHIMOV IBO Champion

126 LBS FEATHERWEIGHT

GARY RUSSELL JR. WBC Champion

SHAKUR STEVENSON WBO Champion

JOSH WARRINGTON IBF Champion

LEO SANTA CRUZ WBA Champion

TUGSTSOGT NYAMBAYAR IBO Champion

122 LBS SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

ROMAN REY VARGAS WBC Champion

DANNY ROMAN WBA / IBF Champion

EMMANUEL NAVARRETE WBO Champion

STEPHEN FULTON JR. IBO Champion

118 LBS BANTAMWEIGHT

NAOYA INOUE IBF Champion

NONITO DONAIRE WBA Champion

ZOLANI TETE WBO Champion

NORDINE OUBAALI WBC Champion

MICHELL BANQUEZ IBO Champion

115 LBS SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

JUAN ESTRADA WBC Champion

JERWIN ANCAJAS IBF Champion

KAL YAFAI WBA Champion

GIDEON BUTHELEZI IBO Champion

KAZUTO IOKA WBO Champion

112 LBS FLYWEIGHT

ARTEM DALAKIAN WBA Champion

KOSEI TANAKA WBO Champion

MAXIMINO FLORES IBO Champion

VACANT IBF/WBC

108 LBS LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT

KEN SHIRO WBC Champion

HIROTO KYOGUCHI WBA Champion

ELWIN SOTO WBO Champion

FELIX ALVARADO IBF Champion

TIBO MONABESA IBO Champion

105 LBS MINIMUMWEIGHT

WANHENG MENAYOTHIN WBC Champion

DEEJAY KRIEL IBF Champion

KNOCKOUT CP FRESHMART WBA Champion

WILFREDO MENDEZ WBO Champion

SIMPHIWE KHONCO IBO Champion