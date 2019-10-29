Serhii Bohachuk stops Tyrone Brunson in four rounds, remains unbeaten

RINGSIDE

📷Lina Baker

Sunday night at the AVALON Nightclub in Hollywood, CA, Ukrainian Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (16-0, 16 KOs), continued his climb as one of the fastest rising stars in boxing with a blistering fourth-round knockout of Philadelphia based veteran Tyrone Brunson, (28-8-2, 25 KOs) in the main event of Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’.

The eight-bout card featured Southern California’s top young fighters.

Headlining the NINTH straight sell-out of the acclaimed ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ series, the 24-year-old Bohachuk dropped Brunson in the third round and twice more in the fourth with heavy-handed rights to the head before the bout was stopped at the 2:50 mark of the fourth stanza.

Said the Abel Sanchez trained Bohachuk, “We don’t plan for the knockouts but I can feel as the fight is going on that I’m breaking down my opponent. Tyrone Brunson is a very good, strong fighter and I’m very happy with my performance. We had a great training camp and I’m glad to show what I can do again.” With the victory Bohachuk earned the WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Title.

In an outstanding six-round super bantamweight battle, Adrian Montoya, a native of Sonora, Mexico improved to 11-0 (9KOs) with a unanimous decision victory over Humberto ‘Filly’ Rubalcava

(11-2, 7 KOs) of Westminster, CA. Scores were 60-54 twice and 58-56, all for Montoya.

Junior lightweight Adrian Corona, (7-0, 1 KO), of Rialto, CA continued to impress the ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ crowd with a six-round decision over the game Emmanuel ‘MAN-E’ Castro, (2-7-1) of Maywood, CA. Scores were 60-54 all in favor of the 19-year-old Corona.

In an upset, Jamel Reynolds, (2-7, 1KO), of Los Angeles, CA won a four-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Marco Deckmann, (3-1, 3 KOs), of North Hollywood, CA. Scores were 38-36, twice and 38-37 for Reynolds who dropped the valiant Deckmann twice in the fight.

Flyweight Christian Robles, (4-0, 1 KO), of Los Angeles, CA won a dominant four-round decision over Cesar Sustaita, (3-5, 3 KOs), of Juarez, Mexico. The 23-year-old Robles earned the victory by scores of 40-36 on all three judges’ scorecards.

In a four-round bantamweight battle, George ‘El Phatasma’ Navarro, (7-0-1, 3KOs), of Apple Valley, CA won a unanimous decision over Nestor Ramos, (7-10-1, 3 KOs), of Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Scores for the highly popular Navarro were 40-36 on all three judges’ cards.

In the junior middleweight division Nathan Weston, (6-0-2, 3 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA fought to a four-round majority draw against Isaac Freeman, 3-8-2, 3 KOs), also of Los Angeles. Scores were 39-37 for Freeman and 38-38 on the other two judges’ cards for the spirited contest.

Pro debuting Arman Darchinyan, of Glendale, CA nephew of former world champion Vic Darchinyan, knocked out Kendall Mayes-Taylor (0-2), of Los Angeles, CA in the second round of their scheduled four-round middleweight bout.

The event was streamed live internationally, at www.360Promotions.us and all 360 Promotions’ social media pages (Facebook, Twitter) as well as the 360 Promotions’ YouTube channel with commentary on by former featherweight world champion, ‘The Flushing Flash’ Kevin Kelley and Ring Magazine Editor-in-Chief Doug Fischer in addition to ‘The Real Fight Girl’ Cynthia Conte.