Ricards Bolotniks added to Golden Contract tournament

Latvia’s dangerous Ricards Bolotniks will compete in the light-heavyweight #GoldenContract.

The 29-year-old Bolotniks will take his place in the quarter-finals of the competition on December 14 at the Brentwood Centre; live on Sky Sports in the UK in association with Matchroom Boxing and on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank.

Bolotniks, who has fought the likes of Thabiso Mchunu and won the Eurasian Boxing Parliament title with a whitewash win over the previously undefeated Sergei Ekimov last time out, is understandably brimming with confidence.

Bolotniks said: “I am very happy to participate in such a big event and glad that such a major company as MTK Global gives boxers like me the opportunity to show what they are capable of.

“Every victory brings a possibility to grow and is very important to me. Victory in this tournament is an opportunity to make a worldwide statement. It’s a chance to earn the biggest fights in the future and reach the very top.

“I don’t know much about my future opponents yet but I have eight weeks to study them. I am sure I will soon know more about them than they know about themselves!

“I will show the UK fans some spectacular boxing. I am coming to win the tournament. UK fans are well known around the world for their passion, energy and support, I will try to earn their love and respect!”

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan added: “This is another exciting addition to the Golden Contract series and we welcome Ricards into this massive competition.

“His record doesn’t quite do him justice because anyone who’s seen him fight will tell you that he poses a serious threat to anyone and everyone in this tournament. He’s in his prime and ready to seize the chance to change his life.

“You only have to listen to him talk about this opportunity to know that he not only wants to win the whole caboodle but genuinely believes he will. One thing’s for sure: we are looking forward to watching him try!”

Joining Bolotniks in the competition are Hosea Burton, Steven Ward, Liam Conroy, Lenin Castillo, Serge Michel and Bob Ajisafe, with the final entrant to be confirmed in due course.