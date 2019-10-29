Kai Robin Havnaa faces Al Sands on Thanderz vs Ramos bill

RINGSIDE

Kai Robin Havnaa (15-0, 13 KOs) is aiming for the top against American knockout artist Al Sands (20-4-1, 18 KOs) as Norway’s number one male boxer returns to action on November 16th at the Ekeberghallen in Oslo.

Undefeated in fifteen professional contests, Havnaa has already started to make his name known on the World stage having claimed the IBO International title with a crushing third-round knockout win over Rad Rashid in March.

In Sands, Havnaa faces his toughest career test, but one the Arendal boxer knows he must overcome to realise his ambition of becoming World Champion.

“I’m aiming for the top. That’s the only thing in my head,” he says. “Winning this fight and then aiming as high as I can for the next one. My goal is to become World Champion and beating Sands will be a big step forward for me.

“I know it’s not going to be easy. Sands is a well schooled boxer. Obviously he can punch, you can see that from his knockout record, but he’s going to be in my country against the best Kai Robin Havnaa there’s ever been, so it’s not going to be easy for him either, and I’ll be ready for everything on fight night.”

Having only faced European opposition up to this point, Havnaa is relishing the chance to share the ring with an American opponent for the first time.

“Facing an American fighter is going to be special because of the history of boxing,” he says. “America have always had top fighters in every division, and Norwegians have always followed American boxing, so I’ve had a really good reaction since the fight was announced. Everyone is really excited about it.”

Havnaa says he is pleased with how his preparations have gone so far. He was reunited with coach Joey Gamache earlier this camp, and with the help of his uncle Erling, he believes he has found a winning formula take him to the top.

“My training has been going really well,” he said. “I have been doing everything I should be. I’m injury free and everything is there to make a very good fight.

“I believe you shouldn’t change a winning team. My development over the last year has been very good so we are sticking to the plan. We’re not making any big changes but of course we are always looking for improvements.”

Katharina Thanderz headlines a huge show at the historic Ekeberghallen as she faces Danila Ramos for the interim WBC Female World Super Featherweight crown, while Kai Robin Havnaa looks to bolster his World title claim in a crunch cruiserweight clash with American dangerman Al Sands, and top talents Kevin Melhus, Alexander Hagen, Bernard Torres and Kent Erik Baadstad complete an action-packed card in the Norwegian capital.

Tickets are available online via www.ticketmaster.no. All the action will be available to watch live across Viasat 4, Viasport + and Viaplay in Norway.