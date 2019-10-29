Dennis Hogan believes middleweight will be his world champion weight

RINGSIDE

📷 Showtime

Dennis Hogan returns to action as he prepares to challenge WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo on December 7.

The Irishman, like his previous bout in Mexico, will enter the ring as the underdog in New York. His last contest saw him controversially denied a famous victory against home favorite Jaime Munguia at 154-pounds earlier this year.

Since having time to reflect on his majority decision defeat, Hogan realized his best chance of rising to the top could be at middleweight and when offered a chance to derail Charlo, it was an offer he couldn’t refuse.

As well as having a second opportunity to become a world titleholder, Hogan will be in prime position to mix it in with some of boxing’s biggest names at 160-pounds.

Speaking about his upcoming showdown, Hogan said: “I’m looking forward to getting back in there again and being part of the rich boxing history of this city (New York).

“I’m looking forward to becoming the next Irish fighter to come to New York and become a world champion.

“I believe that me taking this fight speaks volumes on what kind of fighter I am.

“I’m on record that I feel like the champion in my heart, and it’s only a matter of time before the belt is on my wait. It’s destiny. It’s time for me to become world champion.

“I’m one of the hardest workers in the sport. Anyone who trains with me, knows that. I have laser focus on that belt and I believe that it’s mine.”

The ‘Hurricane’, who has fought the majority of his 31 professional bouts in Australia, believes the move up to middleweight will only give him more of a chance to win the famous green-and-gold belt.

“Five years ago I was told super welterweight was the weight to campaign at. At that point, I was the light heavyweight champion of Ireland. But as I went down in weight, that knockout power seemed to leave me. That last bit that I won’t need to drain for this fight will be all the difference and all I need on December 7.

“I’ve always been heavy-handed, but I think the power will be back. I have the speed of a welterweight, the agility of a 154-pounder and the chin of a heavyweight. When you put it all together, this is going to be a great fight.

“I’ve visualized myself wrapping the WBC title around my waist for years, and that dream has become manifest. I will wear that belt around my waist and paint the town green afterwards.

“I know that I’ll have big support at the fight, but I don’t rely on it. I know Charlo is a great fighter. But for me, this has nothing to do with him. This is about my destiny and my dream.”