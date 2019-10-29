Bob Arum names boxer who will surpass Floyd Mayweather achievements

World Boxing News

Promoter Bob Arum has used his vast experience and boxing knowledge to predict the one fighter who will eventually be greater than Floyd Mayweather.

Arum, who endured an acrimonious split with Mayweather, has a talent pool amongst the best around for contenders and world champions.

One of those such title holder’s was recently crowned on Saturday night as Shakur Stevenson became a featherweight ruler.

Stevenson is an Olympian with exceptional skills. He’s now been backed by Arum to surpass the legendary achievements of the ‘Money’ Man.

“Shakur Stevenson, the new Featherweight world champion, proved that he is a coming superstar in the sport of boxing.

“He’s cut in the image of Floyd Mayweather. He will surpass even the great accomplishments of Floyd,” stated Arum.

At 13-0, Stevenson has a way to go to get anywhere near Mayweather. At 22, though, he has time on his side.

Mayweather was approaching his 22nd birthday when claiming a first career world title against Genaro Hernandez back in 1998.

Eventually winning world titles in five weight divisions, Mayweather retired in 2017 on a magical 50-0.

Not expected to stick around at featherweight, it’s believed Stevenson will soon be in the hunt for a second weight world title.







WARRINGTON

Before that, the Newark fighter is hoping to nail down a unification. Possibly with IBF champion Josh Warrington.

“Josh Warrington! You are a champion. Now I am a champion. Let’s do this! I want to unify titles,” proclaimed Stevenson is his post-fight interview.

On a Monday appearance on Sirius XM’s Fight Nation, Stevenson added: “I feel like I’m a lot stronger, faster, better. I feel like I will go over there and wipe him up.”

UK-based Warrington is signed with Frank Warren, who has close ties to Arum through their Tyson Fury partnership.

Warrington would no doubt want home advantage for any two-belt battle. This could be a huge sticking point in getting any deal done.

A more likely scenario for Stevenson would be to move up after one defense. For him to seek out the likes of Miguel Berchelt, who is tied to the same stable.

All will become clear soon as Stevenson bids to live up to Arum’s considerable tag in the coming months and years.