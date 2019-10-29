Andy Ruiz Jr. weary of complacency threat, ‘hungrier’ Anthony Joshua

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Andy Ruiz Jr. has laughed off suggestions about his lack of commitment ahead of his upcoming clash against Anthony Joshua on December 7th.

‘The Destroyer’ produced one of the biggest upsets in recent times to dethrone AJ in New York City. In doing so, he became the first Mexican-American to win world titles at heavyweight.

He now meets Joshua in Saudi Arabia in a rematch dubbed as ‘Clash on the Dunes’.

Since his famous victory, the main question towards Ruiz has been whether he has the ambition to continue breaking records at the top now that he has his millions in the bank.

Ruiz even admitted to Mike Tyson on his struggles to cope with the pressures of pleasing his fans.

However, the heavyweight champion has informed the boxing fraternity to expect more of the same in the Middle East when he makes the first defense of his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles.

“On December 7 I know that Anthony Joshua is going to come hard, he’s going to come strong and will be preparing really well but so am I.

“I’m really hungry. A lot of people have been saying that I’m not training or taking it seriously but come on I have all these belts and there are responsibilities to this.

“I am going to try my best and I’m going to keep these belts and take them back to Mexico.

“On December 7 I am going to make history again and win here in the same fashion. The same way that I won on June 1. I’m going to prove everybody wrong.

"The hunger still remains, I don't want 15 minutes of fame I want this to last for a generation. I want to be a champion for many years.







CAMP

“I’ve got a good fighter next to me who is going to try and take these belts. But God is with me and we’re going to be training really hard for December 7.

“I expect a tougher test this time round. He is more hungry and wants his belts back. That is what is motivating me and making me more hungry.

“I want to train harder because I know he is. For the first fight, I only had a month, month and a half, to train but this time we have a whole camp so it benefits me.

“It is going to be an exciting fight, a hell of a fight – two big Heavyweights punching each other in the face – tune in December 7, it’s going to be a hell of a fight.”