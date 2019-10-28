Stranger things: Tyson Fury media week throws out unexpected curveballs

World Boxing News

If the last few days are to be taken as gospel, Tyson Fury will soon be a WWE-wrestling, MMA-Fighting retired boxer with a Christmas number one to his name.

Fury, 30, embarked on a media offensive late last week, assuring fans he has just three bouts left as a professional pugilist.

Speaking to the BBC, Fury assured fans there isn’t long left to see him attempt to become world champion again.

“Hopefully I have three fights next year. (I’ll have) Wilder in February, Wilder in June and then maybe a farewell fight in December,” Fury told BBC Sport.

“Boxing’s a young man’s game. I don’t want to be in longer than I need to.”

Asked for his reasoning, ‘The Gypsy King’ replied: “I am 31, getting long in the tooth for the sport.

“There are young men coming up and father time catches up with everyone.

“I have five kids at home and a wife. I think it would be nice to spend a bit of time with those people after the sacrifices I have made my whole life.

Fast forward 24 hours, and Fury spoke to Sky Sports News regarding his intent to have a run in the UFC.

Up the Fury’s! Let’s go 👊 https://t.co/KiauM5RPt3 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 27, 2019

“Who knows? I have got something big coming up after this, even bigger than this. We might see Tyson Fury have his MMA debut this year. Tyson Fury is taking over,” he told Sky Sports News.

“I have been speaking to Conor about it. He’s willing to train me. It’s gonna be good.

“He’s just said any time that you are ready, come over to Dublin and let’s go. I can’t wait, I’m going to take him up on the offer. Who knows we might be on a double-header.

“I come from a long line of bare-knuckle boxing champions. Getting hurt, getting bloodied is nothing new to me, it’s all a part of my heritage. I would love to get in there and smash someone up.”

A fight in WWE is fast-approaching, with fears of an injury dismissed by Fury in the final few days.

Fury takes on man-mountain Braun Strowman in Saudi Arabia knowing any damage whatsoever would kill his lucrative rematch with Wilder.







REMATCH

The pair are scheduled to meet on February 22 in Las Vegas. A Pay-Per-View showdown has been signed and sealed for months.

Wilder has to come through Luis Ortiz again on November 23, and will meet Fury, provided the lineal ruler makes it through Strowman.

After that, who knows?

We could see Fury mixing it with Brock Lesnar in the octagon before a farewell run sees Fury bow out in 2020 at the age of 31.

Before that, Fury’s part-time crooning persona may well land a Christmas number one with Robbie Williams.

Well, Stranger things have happened.