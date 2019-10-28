28
Oct
2019

Top 50 most visited Boxing Websites in the world: October 2019

World Boxing News 28/10/2019
World Boxing News provides a current list of the Top 50 boxing websites, including news, records, reports, fitness, and combat. This is according to a constantly updated list.

Similarweb and Alexa are just two sources of many who regularly keep tabs on websites gaining traction.

WBN has consistently been in the top ten for the past seven years and is currently ranked third in the world for boxing news with Similarweb.

The list does contain other combat websites, which are included with both Similarweb and Alexa, at the moment.

Boxrec, the ‘Record Keeper’, remains just ahead at number one.

SIMILARWEB – TOP 50 BOXING WEBSITES

October 2019

1/ boxrec.com
2/ boxingscene.com
3/ allboxing.ru
4/ boxingnews24.com
5/ vringe.com
6/ worldboxingnews.net
7/ fightnews.info
8/ karate.ru
9/ boxingforum24.com
10/ badlefthook.com
11/ bokser.org
12/ mmalegend.ru
13/ boxmob.jp
14/ philboxing.com
15/ ringside24.com
16/ ringpolska.pl
17/ ringtv.com
18/ boxingnews.jp
19/ titleboxing.com
20/ fightnews.com
21/ mmaboxing.ru
22/ boxen1.com
23/ fightnights.com
24/ boxing247.com
25/ box.live
26/ fighthype.com
27/ soloboxeo.com
28/ boxingnewsonline.net
29/ titleboxingclub.com
30/ expertboxing.com
31/ premierboxingchampions.com
32/ checkhookboxing.com
33/ pinoygreats.com
34/ profiboksz.hu
35/ boxinginsider.com
36/ netboxe.com
37/ matchroomboxing.com
38/ thairec.com
39/ panaynews.net
40/ box-p4p.com
41/ boxeringweb.net
42/ hayabusafight.com
43/ ringside.com
44/ rusboxing.ru
45/ mmation.com
46/ mmalife.ru
47/ sports.mb.com.ph
48/ xn--80aklsehdbmct.xn--p1ai
49/ frentopia.com
50/ espabox.com


ALEXA RANKINGS – TOP 15

1/ Boxrec.com

Boxing Records, Results and Schedules database with an online search facility.

2/ Boxingscene.com

Breaking news, insider information, results and forum.

3/ Boxingnews24.com

Boxing news and results from various boxing events.

4/ Badlefthook.com

Boxing news site that contains fan submitted articles as well as staff writing offers coverage …More

5/ Titleboxingclub.com

A franchise chain of over a hundred fitness boxing clubs. Offers list of gyms, articles and new…More

6/ Fightnews.com

Provider of boxing interviews, rumors, results, schedules and a directory of links.

7/ Worldboxingnews.net

Original boxing articles and breaking news

8/ Fightnights.com

Offers a complete boxing schedule.

9/ Expertboxing.com

Numerous articles on training, proper mechanics, ring strategy and tactics.

10/ Toprank.com

Bob Arum’s Las Vegas-based promotion company, and home of many boxing champions.

11/ Ringsidereport.com

RSR features articles and interviews from a team.

12/ Aiba.org

Official site includes rules, medical handbook, directory of affiliated federations, event cale…More

13/ Boxinginsider.com

Provider of news, views, odds, and everything else for the avid fight fan.

14/ Wbcboxing.com

Official site includes opportunities for fan feedback, championship fight archives, press relea…More

15/ Boxing247.com

Provides news, rankings, schedules, profiles, results and predictions.

For more visit SimilarWeb and Alexa.

