Top 50 most visited Boxing Websites in the world: October 2019

World Boxing News

World Boxing News provides a current list of the Top 50 boxing websites, including news, records, reports, fitness, and combat. This is according to a constantly updated list.

Similarweb and Alexa are just two sources of many who regularly keep tabs on websites gaining traction.

WBN has consistently been in the top ten for the past seven years and is currently ranked third in the world for boxing news with Similarweb.

The list does contain other combat websites, which are included with both Similarweb and Alexa, at the moment.

Boxrec, the ‘Record Keeper’, remains just ahead at number one.

SIMILARWEB – TOP 50 BOXING WEBSITES

October 2019

1/ boxrec.com

2/ boxingscene.com

3/ allboxing.ru

4/ boxingnews24.com

5/ vringe.com

6/ worldboxingnews.net

7/ fightnews.info

8/ karate.ru

9/ boxingforum24.com

10/ badlefthook.com

11/ bokser.org

12/ mmalegend.ru

13/ boxmob.jp

14/ philboxing.com

15/ ringside24.com

16/ ringpolska.pl

17/ ringtv.com

18/ boxingnews.jp

19/ titleboxing.com

20/ fightnews.com

21/ mmaboxing.ru

22/ boxen1.com

23/ fightnights.com

24/ boxing247.com

25/ box.live

26/ fighthype.com

27/ soloboxeo.com

28/ boxingnewsonline.net

29/ titleboxingclub.com

30/ expertboxing.com

31/ premierboxingchampions.com

32/ checkhookboxing.com

33/ pinoygreats.com

34/ profiboksz.hu

35/ boxinginsider.com

36/ netboxe.com

37/ matchroomboxing.com

38/ thairec.com

39/ panaynews.net

40/ box-p4p.com

41/ boxeringweb.net

42/ hayabusafight.com

43/ ringside.com

44/ rusboxing.ru

45/ mmation.com

46/ mmalife.ru

47/ sports.mb.com.ph

48/ xn--80aklsehdbmct.xn--p1ai

49/ frentopia.com

50/ espabox.com







ALEXA RANKINGS – TOP 15

1/ Boxrec.com

Boxing Records, Results and Schedules database with an online search facility.

2/ Boxingscene.com

Breaking news, insider information, results and forum.

3/ Boxingnews24.com

Boxing news and results from various boxing events.

4/ Badlefthook.com

Boxing news site that contains fan submitted articles as well as staff writing offers coverage …More

5/ Titleboxingclub.com

A franchise chain of over a hundred fitness boxing clubs. Offers list of gyms, articles and new…More

6/ Fightnews.com

Provider of boxing interviews, rumors, results, schedules and a directory of links.

7/ Worldboxingnews.net

Original boxing articles and breaking news

8/ Fightnights.com

Offers a complete boxing schedule.

9/ Expertboxing.com

Numerous articles on training, proper mechanics, ring strategy and tactics.

10/ Toprank.com

Bob Arum’s Las Vegas-based promotion company, and home of many boxing champions.

11/ Ringsidereport.com

RSR features articles and interviews from a team.

12/ Aiba.org

Official site includes rules, medical handbook, directory of affiliated federations, event cale…More

13/ Boxinginsider.com

Provider of news, views, odds, and everything else for the avid fight fan.

14/ Wbcboxing.com

Official site includes opportunities for fan feedback, championship fight archives, press relea…More

15/ Boxing247.com

Provides news, rankings, schedules, profiles, results and predictions.

For more visit SimilarWeb and Alexa.