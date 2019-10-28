Oscar De La Hoya explains why Canelo chose Sergey Kovalev challenge

World Boxing News

📸 Hogan Photos

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez looks to make history on November 2 as he jumps up two weight divisions to challenge WBO titlist Sergey Kovalev at 175-pounds.

Canelo – the face of online streaming service DAZN – is returning to the ring for the first time since his Cinco de Mayo weekend victory over Daniel ‘Miracle Man’ Jacobs.

Meanwhile, the ‘Krusher’ has had less time to prepare having defeated mandatory challenger Anthony Yarde in August.

After negotiations fell through for a trilogy battle with Gennadiy Golovkin, Canelo will now bid to become a four-division world champion and the first light heavyweight titleholder from Mexico since Julio Cesar Gonzalez.

The unified middleweight champion previously moved up to 168-pounds last December. At Madison Square Garden, he defeated Rocky Fielding for the WBA strap.

However, the superstar faces the threat of an experienced operator in Kovalev, who prepares to commence battle in his 17th successive world title fight.

A person who’s no stranger to testing himself against the best is Oscar De La Hoya. The Golden Boy promoter won world titles at six weight classes ranging from junior lightweight to middleweight.

Asked about why Canelo chose to fight Kovalev over the likes of GGG, De La Hoya said: “Well, he’s doing it to make history, I believe.

“Fighters move up in weight class to make history and to separate themselves from ordinary fighters.

“Two weight classes is not an easy task, but when did Canelo ever take easy tasks?

“And obviously that’s very admirable because nobody in boxing does it today. Fighters sometimes take the easy road out, and Canelo is taking this tough road.”







CHARACTER

The opening press conference in Los Angeles between the pair saw a noticeable difference in size and reach to which many were quick to comment on.

De La Hoya revealed he never once mentioned the opportunity of the pair fighting at a catchweight to give Canelo an advantage.

Canelo has the chance to be the first fighter since Sugar Ray Leonard to have won world titles at 154-pounds and 175-pounds – something De La Hoya has applauded.

“It shows who he is and it shows his character. It shows what he wants to accomplish in the sport, and that’s to make history and to one day be considered the best in the business.”