Nigel Benn announces FINAL RETIREMENT after calling off comeback

World Boxing News

Nigel Benn has officially announced his retirement from boxing for good after suffering a shoulder injury in training.

The news comes just hours after Benn confirmed he will not compete on November 23 in Birmingham.

A British legend, Benn scrapped plans to make a sensational return with less than a month to go.

Benn’s body just couldn’t stand up to a punishing camp at the age of 55.

“With a heavy heart, I am sad to say I had to make the hard decision today to hang up my boxing gloves,” stated Benn.

“I’d like to thank you all for supporting me throughout my career but the time is up for me.

“I thank you all for giving me an unbelievable career. God bless you all.”

‘The Dark Destroyer’ had announced a first fight in over two decades earlier this year. Benn was due to fight Sakio Bika.

Questions had been asked as to why Benn wanted to compete again. The Londoner cited ‘closure’ and the fact he’s one of the fittest fifty-odd year-old’s on the planet as his reasoning.

It seemed full steam ahead for Benn until this latest setback. WBN reached out to Nigel’s son Conor on Monday, who confirmed what happened.

“My dad has torn muscles in his shoulders, so the fight is off,” Conor exclusively told World Boxing News when asked about the current situation.

Benn was last seen at ringside on Saturday night as son Conor moved to 16-0 at the O2 Arena in London.

Conor took apart Steve Jamoye and then shared the ring with Nigel in celebration.







RELATED ARTICLES