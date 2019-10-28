Nigel Benn’s Nov 23 comeback called off, son Conor reveals reason why

‘The Dark Destroyer’ had announced a return over two decades on from his last fight earlier this year. Benn was due to fight Sakio Bika.
At 55, questions had been asked as to why Benn wanted to return. The Londoner cited ‘closure’ and the fact he’s one of the fittest fifty-odd year-old’s on the planet as his reasoning.
It seemed full steam ahead for Benn until an injury was suffered during preparations. WBN reached out to Nigel’s son Conor, who confirmed what happened.
“My dad has torn muscles in his shoulders, so the fight won’t happen November 23rd,” Conor exclusively told World Boxing News when asked about the current situation.
It’s not yet known just how serious the ailment is, but it seems unlikely Benn vs Bika will be rescheduled for 2019.
Shoulder injuries are notoriously difficult healers and Benn will certainly need a few weeks off.
Benn was last seen at ringside on Saturday night as son Conor moved to 16-0 at the O2 Arena in London.
Conor took apart Steve Jamoye and then shared the ring with Nigel in celebration.
More is set to be revealed about Benn’s return later this week.
