Josh Taylor, Regis Prograis BOTH make P4P jump after enthralling bout

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

The nature of Josh Taylor’s victory over Regis Prograis in what was a Fight of the Year contender over the weekend gave WBN a Pound for Pound headache on Monday morning.

Taylor won a wafer-thin majority decision (much too wide with two of the judges) to claim the World Boxing Super Series Ali Trophy in a barnstorming battle.

The Scot took most of the post-fight accolades, whilst American Prograis was applauded for his sporting nature.

Pictured the next day boasting the scars of battle, Taylor and Prograis are now firm friends after beating each other to a pulp.

Last night we tried to beat the shit out of each other and now we all good. Congratulations to @JoshTaylorBoxer. You’re one hell of a fighter. Can’t wait to see what’s next for you and maybe a rematch later down the line. This is why I love the sport of boxing! #AliTrophy ⚜️🐺 pic.twitter.com/OaCPT3ZRCA — Rougarou (@RPrograis) October 27, 2019

Neither have ever been hurt the way they were on Saturday night at The O2, and for our money, a draw would have been the fairer result in reflection.

WBSS rules made this impossible to happen anyway due to the fourth judge, so being away from home made it all the more difficult for Prograis.

After a turbulent few months for boxing, with several tragic incidents and deaths, the sport has been solidified over the last month.

Amazing encounters featuring Errol Spence and Shawn Porter, plus the Taylor vs Prograis effort, give a timely reminder of why boxing is so popular.

The loss of Patrick Day inbetween was a sobering reminder of the dangers.

Prograis and Taylor laid it all on the line. They wanted that victory so badly, and in the end, the result could have gone either way.

Therefore, WBN has decided to elevate Prograis from 45th in the P4P Ratings to 25, one place behind Taylor in 24th.

As inseparable as they were in London, WBN would like to mimic that in the newly-published P4P Top 50.

‘The Tartan Tornado’ slots in just behind unified heavyweight king Andy Ruiz Jr. in a list that is packed with the best talent around.

140

Jose Ramirez remains above Taylor, in 18th place though. This is due to his destructive win over Maurice Hooker.

The WBC and WBO ruler went into the clash with Hooker in a 50-50 capacity of two undefeated champions, like in the Taylor vs Prograis collision. So the way he took care of business keeps him just above his main rival.

Mikey Garcia is yet to fully outline his future. For this reason, the multi-weight champion remains the number one at 140 until further notice.

Once Garcia announces his weight class intentions officially, Ramirez will then take the number one spot.







WBN TOP 25 P4P LIST – OCTOBER 2019

1 Vasyl Lomachenko

2 Canelo Alvarez

3 Errol Spence

4 Manny Pacquiao

5 Gennady Golovkin

6 Naoya Inoue

7 Terence Crawford

8 Oleksandr Usyk

9 Juan Estrada

10 Tyson Fury

11 Mikey Garcia

12 Donnie Nietes

13 Kosei Tanaka

14 Deontay Wilder

15 Wanheng Menayothin

16 Kazuto Ioka

17 Shawn Porter

18 Jose Ramirez

19 Artur Beterbiev

20 Nonito Donaire

21 Leo Santa Cruz

22 Miguel Berchelt

23 Andy Ruiz Jr.

24 Josh Taylor

25 Regis Prograis

View the full Pound for Pound Top 50 HERE

WBN DIVISIONAL RANKINGS

Super Lightweight – October 2019

1 Mikey Garcia

2 Jose Ramirez

3 Josh Taylor

4 Regis Prograis

5 Viktor Postol

See the full Divisional Rankings HERE