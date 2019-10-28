John Ryder warns Callum Smith: I feel unbeatable at the moment

RINGSIDE

📷Matthew Pover

Looking to rip up the script of Matchroom’s plan for Callum Smith, John Ryder heads into his November 23rd world title challenge as a huge underdog.

‘Mundo’ is ranked as the No.1 super middleweight in the world so a win for Ryder would see him become a household name in UK boxing.

After an agonizing split-decision defeat to Rocky Fielding in 2017, the southpaw has racked up four successive wins and with his victory over Bilal Akkawy on Cinco de Mayo weekend, he won the vacant WBA interim title and cemented his mandatory status in Las Vegas.

It was a bout which saw him remain busy having beat the previously undefeated Russian Andrey Sirotkin in a final eliminator at the Copper Box.

‘The Gorilla’ now faces the ultimate challenge of going to Smith’s backyard at the M&S Bank Arena. The 31-year-old has revealed his intentions of ruining Smith’s dream of an Anfield clash next year and believes his last four wins, which have come inside the distance, have put him in pole position to deliver a stunning upset.

“I’m buzzing to be fighting for the full World title,” said Ryder.

“I’ve worked hard to get myself into the mandatory position and keep myself there. I feel like I’m in the form of my life and this opportunity has come at the perfect time.

“Callum Smith is a great opponent and a great champion but I feel unbeatable at the moment.

“He’s an undefeated World Champion and he hasn’t put a foot out of line so far, so I know what I’m up against on November 23.

“With the form that I’m in now, I believe that I can beat anyone.

“I’m confident that I’ll get it right on the night and get the victory.

“People will see me beating Callum as a big upset but I don’t see it like that. I believe that I’ve got the ability to win and that’s what I plan to do. This is the chance that I’ve taken. I’m heading into the lion’s den to get the win and shatter his Anfield dreams.”

The domestic dust-up, which takes place on November 23rd at the M&S Bank Arena, will take place on Sky Sports and US online steaming service DAZN.