Jermall Charlo predicts ending, it’s not good news for Dennis Hogan

RINGSIDE

📷 Showtime

Undefeated middleweight world champion Jermall Charlo returns to the Barclays Center as he gets set to defend his WBC crown against Dennis Hogan.

The two-division world champion makes the third defense of his title following previous victories over Matt Korobov and Brandon Adams. Meanwhile, Hogan returns to the ring for the first time since his controversial majority decision defeat to WBO champion Jaime Munguia at 154-pounds.

Charlo has promised to destroy the Irishman’s aspirations of becoming world champion in his second attempt.

“Brooklyn, we’re back. It’s been a while since we’ve fought here but the Barclays is home for Lions Only. Barclays Center is the spot where everyone wants to fight. It feels like a new home.

“I want to thank Dennis Hogan for accepting my challenge. This belt isn’t going anywhere. I’m making a home for it at Barclays Center.

“Hogan has some big hopes. Middleweight is my division. I want the biggest fights at 160. That’s not on the menu right now, so I’m going to take care of what’s here.”

Charlo, who wants to prove he is the best middleweight in the world, is in one of the most stacked divisions in world boxing.

Other champions at 160 include two of the biggest names across in the globe in Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. Elsewhere, Demetrius Andrade holds the WBO belt while Chris Eubank Jnr has announced his return to middleweight.

The Brit, who could be in line to challenge for the WBC strap next, makes his American debut against Korobov, who Charlo defeated in 2018 and fights for the first time since signing under the PBC banner.

However, for now, Charlo has to get through Hogan first before he can look to a huge showdown in 2020.

“I am the best fighter at 160-pounds. In due time, the world will get a chance to see me reveal the best version of myself,” Charlo said.

“I’m not worried about Hogan’s confidence. He is just number 30 to me. We’re going to get in there well prepared. I could fight tomorrow. Hogan is going to get a chance to see what he can do against my speed and my skills.

“This is going to be a knockout on December 7. I’m going to walk him straight into it. I’m going to give him exactly what he wants.

“This training camp has gone really smooth so far. I’m focused on being relaxed in the ring, so that when it’s time to explode, I’m ready. I want to go in there and have fun and keep working towards that next level.

“We’ve watched what we need to of Hogan. He’s not on my level. It’s time to get back to where I’ve always been. Barclays Center and SHOWTIME is my comfort zone. I’m on fire and I’m ready. I’m back where I want to be.

“I’m coming to Barclays Center to beat Hogan down. That’s what I’m going to do. I’m one of the best finishers in the world and I’m going to get a chance to show everyone on December 7.”