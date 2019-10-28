Irishman Rohan Date to feature on Nov 22 Dubai bill

RINGSIDE

Undefeated local resident Rohan Date will star on #RotundaRumble2 in Dubai on November 22.

The Irishman is already 10-0-1, 8 KOs and dazzled at the same Caesars Palace Bluewaters venue back in September with an early knockout of Pardeep Kharera.

With huge world-class stars such as Jack Catterall, Thomas Patrick Ward and Vijender Singh leading a truly international #MTKFightNight from D4G Promotions in association with MTK Global and Round 10 Boxing Club – live on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide, Date is eager to seize more limelight.

Date said: “It’s exciting times for boxing in the Middle East and I’m thrilled to have had the chance to be a part of it to date.

D4G Promotions with MTK are offering big stages and opportunities moving forward and I want to thank them and ESPN for providing me with the opportunity to showcase my hard work and commitment going forward. Looking forward to putting on a show stopping performance next month and adding to the knockout reel.”

Head of Round 10 Boxing Ahmed A. Seddiqi said: “We are delighted to add Rohan to this bill, which keeps on getting bigger and better.

“Everyone saw his talent last time out when he provided a ruthless early finish, so local fans are keen to see if he can repeat the trick with another highlight reel stoppage.”

Further additions to what will be another special night for Dubai boxing will he confirm in due course.