EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Conor Benn portrays dad Nigel Benn in ‘Rise of the Footsoldier 4: Marbella’ movie

Emerging British welterweight Conor Benn makes an appearance in forthcoming Brit Flick ‘Rise of the Footsoldier 4: Marbella’, WBN can reveal in a first glimpse.

Benn, 23, plays his famous ex-world champion father Nigel in the movie to be released in UK cinemas on November 8.

The film shows main character Pat Tate watching the ill-fated 1995 clash between Nigel Benn and Gerald McClellan, so who better to play ‘The Dark Destroyer’ than his own son.

Recently winning his 16th professional fight, the younger Benn is now 16-0 as a pro. He stands on the cusp of major titles.

In an ironic twist, Nigel is set to return to the ring himself, 23 years of from retiring a year after the McClellan fight.

McClellan suffered life-altering injuries in the contest, which Benn won with a late stoppage.

At 55, Nigel makes an astounding return to face former WBC ruler Sakio Bika on November 23 in Birmingham.

Rise of the Footsoldier 4

Marbella is the latest in the popular British crime saga. Fresh out of prison, Pat Tate (Craig Fairbrass) steps back into his Essex nightclub business.

But although the money is good, he can’t stop brooding about the man who had him put away.

It’s not long before he’s off to Marbella to find Frank Harris and seek his revenge. But Harris is long dead and the middle-man Terry Fisher (Andrew Loveday) offers Pat the biggest drug deal of his life.

All Pat needs is for his pals Tony and Craig to deliver the cash to close the deal. All Tony wants is to make it back in time to support his friend Nigel Benn at the boxing match of his life.

But when their cash gets stolen and Pat is threatened by a local firm, he comes up with an audacious plan to get them back to England in time for one of history’s most infamous fights.







CAST INFORMATION:

Craig Fairbrass (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Cliffhanger)

Terry Stone (Anuvahood, Once Upon a Time in London)

Emily Wyatt (Rise of The Footsoldier 3, Hurricane)

Roland Manookian (The Football Factory, RocknRolla)

Josh Myers (Fighting With My Family, The Sweeney)

Paul Riddell (Darkest Hour)

Byron Gibson (Only God Forgives)

Nick Nevern (The Sweeney, Brotherhood)

Jessica Wright (The Only Way is Essex)

Conor Benn as Nigel Benn

Rise of the Footsoldier 4, starring Craig Fairbrass is released in UK cinemas on November 8.

