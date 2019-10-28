Commonwealth Boxing appoint first woman secretary after WBC switch

Ringside

The Commonwealth Boxing Council AGM took place over 2 days, 16th/17th October chaired by PHILIP BROOK SMITH QC and presided over by newly elected President, FREDERICK R STURRUP of the Bahamas Boxing Commission, serving his second term of office in this role.

A change of roles was confirmed.

After 40 years in the job, and being only the 3rd ‘Hon Sec’ since the original British Empire and Commonwealth Championships Committee was set up by the BBB of C in 1954, SIMON BLOCK is stepping aside and taking on a new role as Championship Co-ordinator and CBC Representative to the WBC.

His last day in his present position will come after the Spring sub-committee meeting of the CBC in the early part of 2020, date to be confirmed.

In his place, DEBBIE DOWN has been appointed and will become the 4th ‘Hon Sec’ and the first woman in the job.

Down, a married mother of 2 who lives in Kent, UK, has over 20 year’s experience in the sport. She started with the BBB of C in 1997, and then going on to work in succession for Panix Promotions/Hennessey Sports 2001-2005, Lion Promotions (Lennox Lewis) 2005-2006 and then FTM Promotions 2008-2011.

Since 2014, Debbie has been Assistant Secretary of the CBC, making an invaluable contribution to the management of the organisation. A number of ideas she has put to the Board of Directors have been greatly received.

Down will undoubtedly make a number of significant changes and adaptations to guide the company into the modern world of the 21st Century, so very different from the post-colonial era in which the original Committee was set up.

APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTOR – MS SHIVANA INALSINGH (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO)

SHIVANA INALSINGH, special advisor to the CBC and a member of the CBC Women’s Championship Committee has been appointed as a Director of the Company Ltd. by unanimous vote.

Ms Inalsingh, the daughter of 2-time CBC President, Dr Calvin Inalsingh, is a Director of the World Boxing Association Female Championship Committee and is by profession, a Clinical Integrative Reflexologist and a Lifestyle Medicine and Transformational Coach.

Ms Inalsingh is also the first woman Director of the CBC since the incorporation of the old committee into a limited liability, ‘not for profit’ company registered under the laws of England and Wales.