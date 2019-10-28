‘Retired’ Adrien Broner’s confused WBC Franchise title reaction is priceless

World Boxing News

📸 Blue Blood Sports TV

Adrien Broner has reacted to the news of potential future rival Vasyl Lomachenko being made WBC Franchise Champion.

In an interview recorded over the weekend alongside Gervonta Davis, Broner also confirmed that he is currently retired.

‘The Problem’ hasn’t fought since losing to Manny Pacquiao back in January and has had several high-profile scrapes with the law since.

Broner is currently in the process of ending his long exile from boxing.

But speaking to Blue Blood Sports TV, it doesn’t look as though Broner has been keeping up to date with events.

Asked about Lomachenko’s new status, Broner seemed non-plussed. The situation then had to be explained.

Lomachenko is now a WBC title holder for life and each fight will be a WBC championship bout regardless of belts.

Anyone fighting Lomachenko can secure a world title shot by defeating the Ukrainian. But they cannot become Franchise champion themselves.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s all very confusing, especially to Broner, who couldn’t get his head around the fact that Devin Haney was now effectively ‘regular’ champ.

Haney was elevated from interim status. A similar situation to Jermall Charlo at middleweight when Canelo was also given the Franchise honor.

Fans and media alike have been scratching their heads since WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman made the revelation.







FRANCHISE

Airing his thoughts, Broner said: “I thought Franchise was only in basketball.

“The only Franchise I know is $100 million.”

Davis added his view when it was explained that Lomachenko can never lose the ‘Franchise’ status.

“That’s favoritism,” before Broner continued: “We gotta talk to Al (Haymon). Top Rank got some s*** going on.

“Matter of fact, Boxing is on some bull****! – So they son-ing him?

“I’m telling you this s*** is crazy. They giving away free belts? – I fought for all my belts.

“Even if I had a fight my momma whupped me with a belt!

“What the f***!”

Addressing his current situation, Broner stated: “The WBC like me so they might do this from me when I come out of retirement.

“But Boxing on some bull****!”