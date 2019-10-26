WBC Top 40 @ Heavyweight (OCT 2019): Deontay Wilder next Franchise, vacant title for Dillian Whyte?

World Boxing News

📸 Amanda Westcott / Mark Robinson

Not much has changed regarding the World Boxing Council heavyweight rankings since September as the new list emerged from the 57th Annual Convention in Cancun, Mexico.

Dillian Whyte remains top of the list despite an ongoing investigation into an adverse finding in a drug test last summer.

Tyson Fury is second and Luis Ortiz is third. Fourth place sits Alexander Povetkin, whilst Adam Kownacki is fifth.

One big talking point from the Convention was the decision to give another fighter WBC Franchise status.

In what was thought to be a one-off, Canelo gained the honor earlier this year. Now, Vasyl Lomachenko has been added to the Franchise list.

This then begs the question, ‘what needs to be done to be elevated to the newly-formed role?’

Top division ruler Deontay Wilder makes the TENTH defense of his green and gold strap next month. This makes him the ideal candidate to become the next Franchise champ.

That means the long-suffering Dillian Whyte, who is approaching 700 days at the number one, could fight for the vacant title in the coming months.

With Tyson Fury tied to Wilder for a rematch and Ortiz getting his shot on November 23, that leaves Povetkin or Kownacki in the frame.

Povetkin is due to fight on the Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua rematch bill in Saudi Arabia on December 7, whilst Whyte will surely need a warm-up if he’s cleared.

The pair could effectively collide in the spring of 2020 for the vacant ‘regular’ title, should Wilder indeed by pushed on by the WBC.







WBC TOP 40 – HEAVYWEIGHT

WBC CHAMPION – Deontay Wilder

1/ Dillian Whyte Jamaica/GB

2/ Tyson Fury GB

3/ Luis Ortiz Cuba

4/ Alexander Povetkin Russia

5/ Adam Kownacki US

6/ Joseph Parker New Zealand

7/ Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria

8/ Oscar Rivas Colombia/Canada NABF

9/ Dereck Chisora GB

10/ Filip Hrgovic Croatia INTL

11/ Agit Kabayel Germany

12/ Joe Joyce GB

13/ Dominic Breazeale US

14/ Michael Hunter US * CBP/P

15/ Charles Martin US

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF

16/ Carlos Takam – Cameroon

17/ Daniel Dubois – GB YOUTH/BBB C

18/ Efe Ajagba – Nigeria/US

19/ Evgeny Romanov – Russia

20/ Sergey Kuzmin – Russia

21/ Marco Huck – GB

22/ Tyrone Spong – Surinam LATINO

23/ Hughie Fury – GB

24/ Gerald Washington – US

25/ Bryant Jennings – US

26/ Arslanbek Makhmudov – Russia/Canada AMERICA

27/ Kyotaro Fujimoto – Japan

28/ Otto Wallin – Sweden

29/ Martin Bakole – Congo/GB

30/ Nathan Gorman – GB

31/ Jermaine Franklin – US

32/ David Price – GB

33/ Tony Yoka – France

34/ Petar Milas – Croatia MEDITERRANEAN

35/ Oleksandr Teslenko – Ukraine/Canada

36/ Junior Fa – New Zealand

37/ Lukasz Rozanski – Poland

38/ Tshibuabua Kalonga – Congo/Germany

39/ Bakhodir Jalolov – Uzbekistan/US NABF Jr.

40/ Simon Kean – Canada