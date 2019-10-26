WBC Top 40 @ Heavyweight (OCT 2019): Deontay Wilder next Franchise, vacant title for Dillian Whyte?

Not much has changed regarding the World Boxing Council heavyweight rankings since September as the new list emerged from the 57th Annual Convention in Cancun, Mexico.
Dillian Whyte remains top of the list despite an ongoing investigation into an adverse finding in a drug test last summer.
Tyson Fury is second and Luis Ortiz is third. Fourth place sits Alexander Povetkin, whilst Adam Kownacki is fifth.
One big talking point from the Convention was the decision to give another fighter WBC Franchise status.
In what was thought to be a one-off, Canelo gained the honor earlier this year. Now, Vasyl Lomachenko has been added to the Franchise list.
This then begs the question, ‘what needs to be done to be elevated to the newly-formed role?’
Top division ruler Deontay Wilder makes the TENTH defense of his green and gold strap next month. This makes him the ideal candidate to become the next Franchise champ.
That means the long-suffering Dillian Whyte, who is approaching 700 days at the number one, could fight for the vacant title in the coming months.
With Tyson Fury tied to Wilder for a rematch and Ortiz getting his shot on November 23, that leaves Povetkin or Kownacki in the frame.
Povetkin is due to fight on the Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua rematch bill in Saudi Arabia on December 7, whilst Whyte will surely need a warm-up if he’s cleared.
The pair could effectively collide in the spring of 2020 for the vacant ‘regular’ title, should Wilder indeed by pushed on by the WBC.
