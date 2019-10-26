Sukhdeep Singh Chakria signs with United Boxing Promotions

RINGSIDE

United Boxing Promotions (UBP) is excited to announce the signing of undefeated middleweight prospect Sukdeep Singh Chakria (6-0-0, 2KOs) of Ajax, Ontario, to a long-term promotional agreement.

After a stellar amateur career in India, Chakria transitioned to the pro ranks in Canada, earning six wins under the UBP banner in under two years.

“I am grateful to be partnering with Tyler Buxton and the United Boxing Promotions family. They have faith in my ability as a fighter and as a person,” explained Chakria. “I wake up every day with the aspiration to be the best that I can be and it is very reassuring to have a team that has the exact same perspective for my future.”

In September, Chakria showed his continued growth as a fighter by dominating former WBO Latino Champion David Ramero for a wide unanimous decision victory in front of hundreds of adoring fans.”Chakria’s community support is like nothing that the boxing community has seen here in Ontario,” admitted Buxton. “He might be the first boxer to pack the Scotiabank Arena. I’ve known he was special since his debut. He has the skills and style to go along way.”

If Chakria and coach Ryan Grant, have their way, a fight for a major title under the bright lights of a major league venue is just a matter of time and focus with UBP at the helm.

“Ryan works with me every day to sharpen my tool set,” said Chakria. “Although I am proud of how far I have come, I know that I have a long ways to travel before I can be remotely comfortable with my achievements. I want to be the best. I want to win titles. I know that if I continue to put in the necessary work, Tyler and his team will help me find the championship opportunities that I deserve.”

Chakria returns to action on Saturday, November 16, at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario. Tickets are on sale now at the box office and www.ticketmaster.ca.