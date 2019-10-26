Raging disbelief as Sky Sports show YouTubers over Canelo history-maker

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson / Lawrence Lustig

British boxing fans have launched expletive-ridden rants at Sky Sports for their opting to show a YouTube fight on November 9 over Canelo’s historic battle a week earlier.

Rights were secured for Sky Sports Box Office to take the broadcast reigns for the KSI vs Logan Paul rematch almost immediately once the clash was confirmed.

But weeks on from Canelo announcing his intention to move up TWO weight divisions to become a four-weight world title holder against the formidable Sergey Kovalev, Sky Sports Head of Boxing Adam Smith has all but confirmed the fight will not be snapped up for either regular Sky Sports or Pay-Per-View.

There are now just seven days to go for someone to save the UK fraternity from missing out on one of the biggest collisions of the year.

Disgruntled punters are correctly fuming, with x-rated comments flying all over social media.

Here is just a small selection of what’s being aimed at Sky, Smith and promoter Eddie Hearn over their decision.

“KSI vs Logan takes priority over Kovalev vs Canelo in Sky Sports and Eddie Hearns eyes!!! – Step up BT or ITV! It’s a business and about the biggest PPV. I get that, but to put debutant amateurs above the other fight is ridiculous IMO.”

“Sky have let this man be in charge of their boxing for way too long. If he is putting YouTubers on Sky instead of Canelo v Kovalev. Adam Smith and Eddie Hearn are taking boxing fans for mugs!!

“Adam Smith confirming that Canelo v Kovalev won’t be on Sky Sports. What’s the point anymore?”

“I’m complaining Sky couldn’t afford Canelo Kovalev. The c**** couldn’t have even afforded this! Going bust for boxing, Sky is.”

“Can’t believe Sky is showing two YouTubers fight but not Canelo VS Kovalev. Absolute bull****. (I’m) Seriously considering canceling Sky Sports subscription. Disgraceful! You should hang your heads in shame!

“Who the f*** are these two? Sky showing this instead of the Canelo fight is a p***take!”







HOPE

In what seems an unfathomable situation for the UK, it could now be up to the likes of FITE TV to save the day provided a deal can be struck.

FITE recently allowed fans to watch Oleksandr Govozdyk vs Artur Beterbiev when no channels picked it up. Also, the world title clash between Shakur Stevenson and Joet Gonzalez is available on Saturday night.

Here’s hoping sense prevails as the situation angrily rumbles on.

