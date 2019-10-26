Serhii Bohachuk., Oct 27 fighters workout ahead of Hollywood Fight Night

RINGSIDE

📷Lina Baker

Led by Fast-Rising Star Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, numerous top fighters set to appear at this Sunday night’s (October 27) Hollywood Fight Nights event went through their final workouts today for fans and media at the South El Monte Recreation Center.

Headed to the NINTH Straight Sell-out at the iconic AVALON HOLLYWOOD in Hollywood, CA, Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions is headlined by a ten-round clash between the hard-hitting Ukrainian Bohachuk, (15-0, 15 KOs) and the equally heavy-handed Tyrone ‘Young Gun’ Brunson, (28-7-2, 25 KOs), of Philadelphia, PA.

They are battling for the vacant WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Title.

On Saturday at 12:00 p.m. PDT, the Opening to the Public Weigh-In will take place at the South El Monte Recreation Center, 1530 Central Ave. South El Monte, CA 91733 and will be streamed on the 360 Promotions’ Facebook page.

Doors on the night of this event this Sunday will open at 3:00 p.m. PDT. The AVALON HOLLYWOOD is located at 1735 Vine Street (Hollywood Blvd. and Vine St.) First bell is at 4:00 PDT for the eight-bout card.

Hollywood Fight Nights will be streamed live internationally, starting at 4:00pm PDT, FREE of Charge at www.360Promotions.us and all 360 Promotions’ social media pages (Facebook, Twitter) as well as the 360 Promotions’ YouTube channel.

Commentating on the show will be former featherweight world champion, ‘The Flushing Flash’ Kevin Kelley and Ring Magazine Editor-in-Chief Doug Fischer with hosting duties handled by ‘The Real Fight Girl’ Cynthia Conte. The event will also be streamed live in the United Kingdom on BoxNation at 12:00 a.m. (GMT+1).

Limited Tickets for The VIP Boxing Experience priced at $80 (General Admission/Standing Room Floor), and $60 (General Admission/Balcony) can be purchased at www.360Promotions.us