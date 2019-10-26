Josh Taylor nicks Ali Trophy in barnstorming WBSS win vs Regis Prograis

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Scotland’s super lightweight star Josh Taylor won the Muhammad Ali Trophy after an epic war with American Regis Prograis.

Taylor overcame Prograis in an undefeated bruiser of two undefeated fighters which could have gone either way.

Prograis seemed to do enough to take the victory after a strong finish, with the WBN scorecard reading 115-113 in his favor.

Both fighters were battered at the end, although Taylor sported the worst battle scars as the final bell rang.

A rematch should happen next if any justice is to be served to Prograis. Despite the Fight of the Year contender, that’s probably not going to happen.

With the victory, Taylor improves to 16-0 and picks up the Muhammad Ali Trophy in a setting that didn’t mimic a World Boxing Super Series event one bit.

Heavyweight David Price entered the ring for his clash with Derek Chisora with fitting ring entrance music from the Wild West.

A gun-slinging battle ensued with Chisora coming out on top after four rounds.

Price tried to keep the fight at range but was cut-off by Chisora’s attempts to get up close and sap the Liverpool man’s energy.

Finding his best punch in the third, Price’s best chance had gone. Chisora found the predicted finish in the fourth.

After taking a knee, Price was pulled out by his corner and was already out on his feet.

In a closely-fought encounter, Lee Selby and Ricky Burns entertained the fans in a twelve-rounder at the lightweight limit.

Selby, moving up two weight divisions, displayed the skills everyone knows he possesses to see out a majority decision.

Burns had his moments in the fight, although at 36 has certainly seen better days.

In the end, Selby got the verdict 116-112 and 116-113. Another judge carded a 115-115 draw.







OKOLIE

‘The Sauce’ Lawrence Okolie claimed the European cruiserweight title due to a solid performance opposite undefeated Yves Ngabu.

Okolie was in a dominant mood from the off and rocked Ngabu on a couple of occasions as he racked up round after round.

In the seventh, a huge shot has Ngabu doing a silly dance. The 20-0 Belgian was then saved from further punishment.

At 14-0, Okolie has plenty of time, but took the post-fight interview opportunity to remind promoter Eddie Hearn that he’s ready for a world title now.