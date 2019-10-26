Prograis vs Taylor / Chisora vs Price: Running order for London

RINGSIDE

The running order is set for a big night of boxing in London as Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor collide for the Ali Trophy at The O2 in London.

The World Boxing Super Series Super-Lightweight Final between USA’s Prograis (24-0, 20 KOs) and Scotland’s Taylor (15-0, 13 KOs) lands tonight.

Derek Chisora (31-9, 22 KOs) and David Price (25-6, 20 KO’s) meet in a crunch Heavyweight showdown, show live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the U.S.

Prograis and Taylor entered the World Boxing Super Series and the quest for the Ali Trophy as the two highest-seeded boxers in a loaded super-lightweight bracket.

No.1 seed Prograis earned his spot in the final by outdoing Terry Flanagan on points last October, and then went on to stop Kiryl Relikh in round 6 and take the WBA World title in the semi in late April.

Meanwhile, second seed Taylor stopped Ryan Martin in round 7 last November and then proceeded to decision Ivan Baranchyk to claim the IBF World title in May.

PROGRAIS VS. TAYLOR WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER

17:00 DOORS AND FIRST BELL

8 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest

DENIS RADOVAN 11st 13lbs 10oz v LUKE BLACKLEDGE 12st 8lbs 8oz

(Germany) (Darwen)

4 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

AUSTIN WILLIAMS 11st 7lbs 7oz v MIROSLAV JUNA 11st 6lbs 12oz

(Houston) (Czech Rep)

LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK

10 x 3 mins WBC International Super-Welterweight Title

ABASS BARAOU 10st 12lbs 14oz v JOHN O’DONNELL 11st 8oz

(Germany) (Galway, Ireland)

LIVE ON SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE

10 x 3 mins WBA Continental Welterweight Title

CONOR BENN 10st 6lbs 5oz v STEVE JAMOYE 10st 5lbs 4oz

(Ilford) (Belgium)

12 x 3 mins EBU Cruiserweight Title

YVES NGABU 14st 3lbs 8oz v LAWRENCE OKOLIE 14st 3lbs 2oz

(Belgium) (Hackney)

12 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

RICKY BURNS 9st 8lbs 8oz v LEE SELBY 9st 8lbs 7oz

(Glasgow) (Barry)



12 x 3 mins vacant WBO Inter-Continental Heavyweight Title

DEREK CHISORA 18st 8lbs 3oz v DAVID PRICE 18st 12lbs 4oz

(Finchley) (Liverpool)

12 x 3 mins WBA Super, IBF, WBC Diamond & Ring Magazine Super-Lightweight Titles and WBSS

REGIS PROGRAIS 9st 13lbs 15oz v JOSH TAYLOR 9st 13lbs 9oz

(New Orleans) (Prestonpans)

FLOAT

4 x 2 mins Bantamweight contest

SHANNON COURTENAY 8st 11lbs 6oz v JASMINA NAD 8st 7lbs 12oz

(Watford) (Serbia)