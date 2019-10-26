LIVE: Prograis vs Taylor / Chisora vs Price – Results from London

World Boxing News

World Boxing News provides live Prograis vs Taylor results from the O2 Arena in London as the super lightweights battle it out for the Ali Trophy.

Results will appear here from 5pm UK / 12pm ET and 9am PT…

WEIGHTS

Regis Prograis (24-0, 20 KOs) and Josh Taylor (15-0-12 KOs) both made weight at a heated weigh-in yesterday ahead of their WBSS Super-Lightweight Final.

Prograis vs Taylor has the WBA, IBF & Ring Magazine World titles on the line.

On Friday, Prograis weighed in at 9st 14lbs 15oz/139.9lbs, Taylor at 9st 13lbs 9oz/139.6lbs before the pair went head-to-head for the last time in front of a huge crowd at East Wintergarden in London.

QUOTES

Regis Prograis, USA, WBA ‘Super’ World Champion & WBC Diamond Champion, tournament No. 1 seed (63,5 kilo):

“Somebody’s throwing that towel in because I’m going to stop him guaranteed,” vowed Prograis after trading insults with his rival during the intense stare-down. “Everything is good, I’m going to beat the ***t out of him tomorrow. We were cursing each other, I was saying I was going to stop him, he was saying he was going to stop me. But I’m going to stop him guaranteed.”

Josh Taylor, Scotland, IBF World Champion & WBC Silver titlist, tournament No. 2 seed (63,3 kilo):

“Since this tournament was created I’ve dreamed and envisioned lifting that trophy,” said Taylor.

“I can’t wait to do a number on this mouthpiece, I’m going to shut him up. He’s going to sleep, he’s going back to America with his tail between his legs.”

The WBSS Super-Lightweight Ali Trophy Final at The O2 in London on October 26 is shown live via Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the U.S.

REMAINING BOUTS

17:00 DOORS AND FIRST BELL

8 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest

DENIS RADOVAN 11st 13lbs 10oz v LUKE BLACKLEDGE 12st 8lbs 8oz

(Germany) (Darwen)

4 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

AUSTIN WILLIAMS 11st 7lbs 7oz v MIROSLAV JUNA 11st 6lbs 12oz

(Houston) (Czech Rep)

LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK

10 x 3 mins WBC International Super-Welterweight Title

ABASS BARAOU 10st 12lbs 14oz v JOHN O’DONNELL 11st 8oz

(Germany) (Galway, Ireland)

LIVE ON SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE

10 x 3 mins WBA Continental Welterweight Title

CONOR BENN 10st 6lbs 5oz v STEVE JAMOYE 10st 5lbs 4oz

(Ilford) (Belgium)

12 x 3 mins EBU Cruiserweight Title

YVES NGABU 14st 3lbs 8oz v LAWRENCE OKOLIE 14st 3lbs 2oz

(Belgium) (Hackney)

12 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

RICKY BURNS 9st 8lbs 8oz v LEE SELBY 9st 8lbs 7oz

(Glasgow) (Barry)

12 x 3 mins vacant WBO Inter-Continental Heavyweight Title

DEREK CHISORA 18st 8lbs 3oz v DAVID PRICE 18st 12lbs 4oz

(Finchley) (Liverpool)

12 x 3 mins WBA Super, IBF, WBC Diamond & Ring Magazine Super-Lightweight Titles and WBSS

REGIS PROGRAIS 9st 13lbs 15oz v JOSH TAYLOR 9st 13lbs 9oz

(New Orleans) (Prestonpans)

FLOAT

4 x 2 mins Bantamweight contest

SHANNON COURTENAY 8st 11lbs 6oz v JASMINA NAD 8st 7lbs 12oz

(Watford) (Serbia)