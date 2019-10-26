Wins for Lee Selby, Lawrence Okolie and Conor Benn at the O2 Arena

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

In a closely-fought encounter, Lee Selby and Ricky Burns entertained the fans in a twelve-rounder at the lightweight limit.

Selby, moving up two weight divisions, displayed the skills everyone knows he possesses to see out a majority decision.

Burns had his moments in the fight, although at 36 has certainly seen better days.

In the end, Selby got the verdict 116-112 and 116-113. Another judge carded a 115-115 draw.

‘The Sauce’ Lawrence Okolie claimed the European cruiserweight title with a solid performance opposite undefeated Yves Ngabu.

Okolie was in a dominant mood from the off and rocked Ngabu on a couple of occasions as he racked up round after round.

In the seventh, a huge shot has Ngabu doing a silly dance. The 20-0 Belgian was then saved from further punishment.

At 14-0, Okolie has plenty of time, but took the post-fight interview opportunity to remind promoter Eddie Hearn that he’s ready for a world title now.

Conor Benn took a few rounds to find the crucial blow but managed to blast out Steve Jamoye in the fourth round.

Despite losing a point to persistent low blows which sometimes looked on the beltline, Benn found the finish moments later.

The aptly-named ‘Destroyer’ now moves on 16-0 as bigger fights continue to loom.

In a fight she easily could have lost, Shannon Courtenay came through a tough battle with Jasmina Nad.

Prior to facing Courtenay, Nad was experienced with 38 bouts to her name. The 34 year old Serbian is tough as they come, though.

There was an argument Nad could have won the first three rounds as Courtenay took way too many punches.

At the completion of four rounds, Courtenay sneaked the victory 39-38. She’s now 4-0 as Nad drops to 11-23-5.







EARLY RESULTS

Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams made it a perfect four wins as a pro, winning all four rounds against Miroslav Juna, whilst Abass Barou halted John O’Donnell towards the end of the sixth.

Barou improves to 8-0 as O’Donnell drops a third loss from 36 contests.

Opening the evening, Denis Radovan took out Luke Blackledge to record the thirteenth pro victory of his career.

German Radovan was too strong for Blackledge and forced the Briton to retire in the corner after four rounds.