EXCLUSIVE: Sought-after phenom Florian Marku signs with S-Jam Boxing

Phil Jay

Popular Albanian sensation and former MMA fighter Florian Marku has signed a management deal with S-Jam Boxing, WBN can reveal this weekend.

The 27 year-old has signed on the dotted line with Sam Jones and Adam Morallee after racking up five victories since turning pro last December.

Marku has already featured on an Ultimate Boxxer undercard and regularly sells hundreds of tickets for his contests.

Boasting footballing friends in Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka, Marku is one of the biggest sporting names in his homeland.

Now competing in the UK, Marku is set to step things up with S-Jam already guiding the careers of Joe Joyce, Kody Davies and Guido Vianello.

Confirming the news, Sam Jones exclusively told World Boxing News: “We are delighted to add Florian to our stable. He’s got an unbelievable record in combat sport.

“We fully believe we will become a world champion in boxing. He has got a huge fan base all over the world so there are some massive nights around the corner.

“Florian will fight absolutely anyone, but it’s our job to navigate him to the top.”

Adam Morallee added: “Florian is already well known. He’s selling out venues on his own, so we look forward to helping him take the next step up to become an international superstar.

“He has the talent, attitude and fan base to achieve this goal. We firmly believe he can win world titles in boxing.”

Stopping all but one of his opponents thus far, Marku is an attractive proposition for any stable of talent. The fact plenty of other managerial outfits were interested in Marku is a testament to that fact.

Now it’s a race between the top operators to see who lands the promotional rights to Marku’s career.

The welterweight ranks are already a hotbed of talent within the UK. Adding Marku into the mix is another boost for fight fans.

In a division boasting the likes of Conor Benn, Josh Kelly and David Avanesyan, there could be some interesting match-ups to be made in the future.

As things stand, S-Jam is looking to have Marku out before the end of the year, possibly December, as he bids to make it to 6-0.

MARKU BOXING RECORD

2018

December 1 – Germany: Nikola Janicievic TKO1

2019

March 23rd – United Kingdom: Ivan Godor TKO2

April 27th – United Kingdom: Jan Marsalek TKO1

July 13th – United Kingdom: Tommy Broadbent KO4

September 20th – United Kingdom: Miroslav Serban PTS6

MMA

Davor Matic TKO – 7 October 9, 2016

Stefan Suskavcevic W – April 23, 2017

Stamatis Bitakos W – June 10, 2017

OTHER

Gia Barkalaia W – May 27, 2017

Dzevad Muftic W – February 10, 2018

Sladan Dragisic KO – 8th June 2018







