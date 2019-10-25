WBC Champion moves FOUR WINS past Floyd Mayweather on 54-0

Ringside

The WBC minimumweight champion, Thai Wanheng Menayothin successfully defended his crown in Chonburi, Thailand. He overhauled Floyd Mayweather further in the process.

Wanheng beat the mandatory challenger of the division, South African Simphiwe Konco via unanimous decision.

Menayothin, 33, now has a 54-0 record with 18 Ko’s. He has made 12 successful defenses of the WBC crown since winning it in November 2014.

With the victory, Menayothin moved four past the great Mayweather on 54-0. It’s a remarkable feat, provided Wanheng can remain undefeated.

Should he lose, the current record would be lost.

Mayweather is still being linked to a comeback against Manny Pacquiao in 2020. Even another win over his rival wouldn’t put Menayothin in any danger.

To fully cement a place among the greats, Menayothin is now being encouraged by fans to move up in weight.

“He’s 54-0, but all at the same weight. Now is the time to challenge himself,” said one fan on social media.

Another added: “Mayweather did it in five weight classes. His 50-0 is still better than a 54-0 in one division.”

WBC title challenger Konco (19-5; 7 Ko´s) had previously defeated Siyabongo Siyo, Nkosinathi Joyi, Lito Dante and Toto Landero, by decision.

His most recent fight against Joey Canoy ended a no contest due to an accidental clash of heads.







