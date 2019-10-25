SHOCKER: Ex-world champion Ryan Burnett retires from boxing at 27

World Boxing News

📸 Lawrence Lustig

Top Rank released a shocking statement on Friday confirming the immediate retirement of two-time world title holder Ryan Burnett.

At just 27 years of age, Burnett has decided to hang up his gloves after suffering injuries during his career.

Leaving the sport with a 20-1 record, Burnett lost for the first time against Nonito Donaire in the World Boxing Super Series Quarter-Final.

Retiring after four rounds in November, Burnett fought once more in the spring before deciding to call it a day.

The official information read as follows.

Former unified bantamweight world champion Ryan Burnett today announces his retirement from professional boxing.

Over the last few years, he has dealt with injuries sustained during competition and in training.

Negotiating these setbacks has become more challenging and, with considerable thought, Burnett has rightly prioritized his health and well-being.

“Although my retirement is forced through injuries, I carry a heart full of satisfaction and gratitude,” Burnett said.

“I have achieved my childhood dream and secured my future health, which is something no amount of money or titles can provide.

“I would like to thank everyone at MTK, Top Rank, Sky Sports and Matchroom for providing me the opportunity to fulfill my potential as a fighter.”

Burnett (20-1, 10 KOs) won the IBF world bantamweight title in June 2017 with a dominant decision win over Lee Haskins. Then unified four months later with a unanimous decision over WBA super world bantamweight champion Zhanat Zhakiyanov.

He lost his title when a back injury forced him to retire on his stool against future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire.

Burnett ended his career on a winning note, knocking out Jelbirt Gomera in six rounds back in May.

World Boxing News would like to wish Ryan Burnett all the best in whatever path he chooses next.







RYAN BURNETT TITLES WON

WBO European Bantamweight title

WBC International Bantamweight title

British Bantamweight title

IBF Bantamweight title

WBA Bantamweight title