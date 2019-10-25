Hannah Rankin to fight undefeated Patricia Berghult for interim WBC title

RINGSIDE

📸 Ed Mulholland

On Wednesday, November 27, women’s WBC #7-, WBA #2- and IBO #2-ranked Hannah Rankin of Glasgow, Scotland, will look to add the interim WBC Super Welterweight World Championship to her history-making resume when she faces Sweden’s undefeated Patricia Berghult at the Hotel InterContinental St. Julians in St. Julian’s, Malta.

Rankin (8-3, 1 KO) and Berghult (13-0, 3 KOs) will meet in the 10-round main event of a card presented by Demis Tonna of Prize Boxing Promotion.

A well-known celebrity athlete in the UK where she headlines sold-out shows, Rankin is already the first Scottish woman in history to win a boxing world title after she captured the IBO World Super Welterweight Championship with a 10-round decision over Sarah Curran last June.

Although she is a natural 154-lb fighter, the fearless Rankin has twice gone up in weight to face two of female boxing’s biggest names in Claressa Shields and Alicia Napoleon. She also previously held the WBC Silver Middleweight title in addition to her world championship.

“I’m excited to be fighting for another world title in my own weight class,” said Rankin. “I know Patricia is unbeaten and in Europe many consider her to be a very, very good fighter. I am improving with every fight and I look forward to once again testing myself, as true fighters should, and becoming WBC interim world champion.”

Rankin’s co-manager, Sam Kynoch of Kynoch Boxing (along with Mark Taffet), says he’s pleased with the opportunity for his fighter.

“I am delighted that Hannah will have the opportunity to lift the WBC Interim World Title on 27th November. Having held the WBC Silver Title at Middleweight it has always been a goal for Hannah to land a WBC World Title. The international exposure which Hannah will obtain, by virtue of competing at this prestigious event in Malta, is an added bonus.”

Rankin’s promoter, Dmitriy Salita, says the best is still yet to come for Rankin, who turned pro a short two years ago.

“Hannah Rankin is getting better with each fight and training camp,” said Salita. “I believe she is one of the best fighters in the junior middleweight division. She will have a chance to win another world championship against the undefeated and skilled Patricia Berghul of Sweden. I look forward to this great match-up.