EXCLUSIVE: Alex Arthur makes Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor prediction

It’s the culmination of the World Boxing Super Series super lightweight tournament on Saturday, with Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis looking to unify the IBF and WBA titles and add the Ring belt and Ali Trophy.

One man who knows Taylor well will have a ringside seat as he commentates for DAZN, former WBO world champion Alex Arthur.

“It’s captured the imagination of the people of Scotland, everyone’s buzzing for the fight, as well as everywhere else,” Arthur exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I’ve spoken to some of my boxing pals in America, Mexico and Europe, even they are all really excited about the fight.

“It has captured the public’s imagination in a big way. The fact the Ali Trophy is on the line and the winner will become the unified champion, I think that all adds to it all.

“It’s pretty exciting stuff.”

With a record of 31-3, Arthur knows a thing or two about picking up belts, having won British, Commonwealth, European and World titles during his career and he gives a good insight into how he sees the fight will unfold.

“I’m really hopeful that Josh is going to pull it out, I’m actually really confident, to be honest,” Arthur said.

“I’ve said this for ages, I don’t think there is any way that Prograis can win. I’ve had a bit of stick for saying it. I can’t see it, for me I can’t see a way he can win.

“Let me say why I think that. In boxing anything can happen, one punch can change anybody’s world in the fight game but for me, looking overall at their physical attributes, Josh has a height advantage and reach advantage.

“For me, he has more experience overall, especially with his amateur background.

“Josh obviously trained with myself when he was 14 years old, sparred with me when he was 15/16 so he’s got an unbelievable wealth of experience.

“I know Prograis has sparred with guys like Rigondeaux, Charlo, been rumours he even moved about with Evander Holyfield.

“I’ve heard Josh has mocked about with Anthony Joshua in the ring so there you go, you take all that experience and for me the experience is with Josh.”







QUICKER

Prograis is seen by some as being a big puncher having won inside the distance in 20 of his 24 fights. Arthur, however, thinks Taylor is better in this aspect of his game.

“Go on to physical attributes and I think Josh is a bigger puncher than Prograis, seeing the way they deliver their shots, I see Josh as the bigger puncher. I think he’s much quicker, better timing.” Explains Arthur.

“Josh has the inbuilt ability in that he hates losing. There is not a way Prograis can win for me, even stamina and endurance, you see Josh still putting it on people in the 10th, 11th and 12th rounds, he’s cranking up the tempo, dropping people late. Honestly I just don’t see a way (for Prograis to win).”

It’s a fight that should grace the UK boxing scene with two undefeated world champions going head to head in their prime.

Arthur ends by saying, “Should and could be a cracker but don’t be surprised if it’s pretty one-sided.”

