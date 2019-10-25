Elwin Soto defends WBO Light Flyweight World Title, defeats Edward Heno

RINGSIDE

📷HoganPhotos

Elwin “La Pulga” Soto (16-1, 11 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico made the first successful defense of his WBO Light Flyweight World Title against Filipino contender Edward “The Heneral Fighting” Heno (14-1-5, 5 KOs) via 12-round unanimous decision in the main event of the Oct. 24 edition Thursday Night Fights at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, Calif.

Soto won with scores of 114-113, 115-112 and 115-112. The event was streamed live on DAZN, RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page. The series is also available on regional sports networks around the nation.

“I felt I need to throw more punches,” said Elwin Soto. “I won the early rounds, and I won the later rounds. But there were some rounds in the middle where he beat me. Either way, I won the fight, and I’m ready for anyone. I just want to keep fighting, no matter who it is.”

“I’m happy that I did well,” said Edward Heno.”But I won this fight. My whole team knows I won this fight. We’re ready for anything these throw at us, but I want a rematch.”

In the co-main event, Angel “Tito” Acosta (21-2, 21 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico made his debut at 112 pounds via fifth-round knockout against Raymond Tabugon (22-11-1, 11 KOs) of General Santos, Philippines for the vacant WBO International Flyweight Title. The fight was stopped at 1:02 of the aforementioned fifth round of a scheduled 10-round bout.

“I felt strong in my first fight at 112 pounds,” said Angel Acosta. “I now want to fight against the best fighters in this new weight class. With this title, I’m now ranked in the top five, so I want any of the top fighters.”

Raul “Cougar” Curiel (8-0, 6 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico defeated Jeremy Ramos (11-8, 4 KOs) of Colorado Springs, Colorado via seventh-round knockout in an eight-round super welterweight battle.

“He was a tough fighter, but the game plan worked,” said Raul Curiel. “We got in there, worked the body and got him out. We had a great training camp with lots of good sparring, so that’s why we looked the way we did tonight.”

Jonathan “Thunder” Navarro (17-0, 9 KOs) of East Los Angeles, California scored a second-round technical knockout win against Lebin Morales (17-6-1, 8 KOs) of Juigalpa, Nicaragua in an eight-round super lightweight bout. The fight ended when Morales’ corner threw in the towel at 1:49 of the aforementioned round.

“I felt great in there,” said Jonathan Navarro. “For this camp, we took it back with my father. He likes to train in a more amateur style. So we incorporated more movement. That’s why we were countering a lot.”

Aaron McKenna (9-0, 5 KOs) of Monaghan, Ireland defeated Sergio Gonzalez (6-7-1, 2 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico via six-round unanimous decision in a super welterweight clash. McKenna won with three scores of 60-54.

“It was a Great fight,” said Aaron McKenna,”My opponent was rough durable opponent. It’s great to have another six rounds in the books. I learned a lot given that he was so durable.”



Nick Sullivan (2-0, 1 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia scored a first-round knockout win against Gilberto Aguilar (0-1) of Mexico City, Mexico in a scheduled four-round lightweight bout.

“I noticed he was hurt,” said Nick Sullivan.”But my team always tells me to be patient. So, I stayed patient, went in there and got him out.”