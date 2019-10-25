Chris Eubank Jr. fires back at Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua advice

World Boxing News

📸 Poxon Sports

Chris Eubank Jr. has responded to promoter Eddie Hearn’s remarks about taking a fight with Matt Korobov in the United States.

As WBN pointed out on Thursday, Eubank has been offered a world title run at middleweight by Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions.

It contains a potential three-fight deal. The trio would culminate in fights with Jermall Charlo and an unspecified title holder at 168 pounds.

First, the Brighton man must come through Korobov on his US debut in Brooklyn, New York on December 7.

Speaking to media during Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor fight week, Hearn questioned the advice given to Eubank in taking the offer.

Eubank has clapped back at the Matchroom boss by making a valid point on rivals Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders.

Hearn wanted Eubank to face either in the coming months. But the 30 year-old now wonders why the Essex man is reluctant for the undefeated pair to face each other.

“Eddie asking who’s advising me? – Well, it’s not the person who advised Anthony (Joshua) to take the (Andy) Ruiz fight,” he said.

“If Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders are so exciting, why won’t you match them together?

“Anyway, keep on promoting my fight I appreciate the support,” added Eubank Jr.







CHARLO

Should Eubank maneuver through Korobov and Charlo, the WBC middleweight strap would add to his two reigns as IBO champion at 168.

PBC would then hold a massive bargaining tool in negotiations for a potential rematch with Saunders, or indeed a battle with Saunders.

Heading stateside after his win over James DeGale is a no-brainer for the two-loss technician. Eubank has always been adamant of his capabilities to campaign in two weight classes.

This gives Eubank endless options in both, with PBC currently representing rulers in either division on their books.

Caleb Plant would be an alternative route for Eubank should the Saunders or Smith encounters fail to materialize in 2020.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will see Charlo look to make the second defense of his middleweight title against the Irish Dennis Hogan.

The challenger fights out of Australia and nearly captured a 154-pound crown earlier this year.

