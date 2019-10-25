Fans in panic as Canelo vs Kovalev still awaits UK TV broadcast home

United Kingdom fans are facing the real possibility of having no access to the massive Canelo Alvarez vs Sergey Kovalev light heavyweight title fight.
With just eight days to go, no UK broadcaster has yet secured the official rights to broadcast the event live.
DAZN holds the United States honor, meaning anyone signed up to the streaming service can watch.
WBN has reached out both sides of the contest, with seemingly nobody able to confirm if a British deal is to be reached.
Sky Sports could be out of the running, as WBN understands, leaving only BT Sport, BoxNation or ITV Box Office as realistic buyers.
Punters on the British Isles are set for an anxious wait as fight week fast approaches.
Judging by some comments, panic is firmly setting in.
Yo @OscarDeLaHoya how come no UK tv broadcasters have picked up Canelo v Kovalev? Eddie and Sky have said they don’t want it and BT aren’t paying for it? That’s criminal right?! Tell Eddie and Sky to dig in there wallets.
If Canelo vs Kovalev has no UK broadcaster, that is an embarrassment.
Is nobody in the UK picking up Canelo vs Kovalev?
How isnt canelo kovalev on sky? Shocker, surey just normal sky sports can show that, dazn have the rights. UK fans deserve fights like that.
