Fans in panic as Canelo vs Kovalev still awaits UK TV broadcast home

World Boxing News

📸 Hogan Photos

United Kingdom fans are facing the real possibility of having no access to the massive Canelo Alvarez vs Sergey Kovalev light heavyweight title fight.

With just eight days to go, no UK broadcaster has yet secured the official rights to broadcast the event live.

DAZN holds the United States honor, meaning anyone signed up to the streaming service can watch.

WBN has reached out both sides of the contest, with seemingly nobody able to confirm if a British deal is to be reached.

Sky Sports could be out of the running, as WBN understands, leaving only BT Sport, BoxNation or ITV Box Office as realistic buyers.

Punters on the British Isles are set for an anxious wait as fight week fast approaches.

Judging by some comments, panic is firmly setting in.

Yo @OscarDeLaHoya how come no UK tv broadcasters have picked up Canelo v Kovalev? Eddie and Sky have said they don’t want it and BT aren’t paying for it? That’s criminal right?! Tell Eddie and Sky to dig in there wallets. If Canelo vs Kovalev has no UK broadcaster, that is an embarrassment. Is nobody in the UK picking up Canelo vs Kovalev? How isnt canelo kovalev on sky? Shocker, surey just normal sky sports can show that, dazn have the rights. UK fans deserve fights like that.

FIGHT WEEK ACTIVITIES

*All Times Are Pacific Time*

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

11:00 a.m. Canelo vs. Kovalev Grand Arrivals

Open to the Public!

11:30 a.m. – Seniesa Estradad and Marlen Esparza

11:45 a.m. – Blair Cobbs and Carlos Ortiz

12:00 p.m. – Ryan Garcia and Romero Duno

12:15 p.m. – Sergey Kovalev

12:45 p.m. – Canelo Alvarez

Watch Live: Facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

12:00 p.m. Canelo vs. Kovalev Final Press Conference – Live Event

Location: MGM Grand – KA Theatre

11:30 a.m. – Doors Open

12:00 p.m. – Press Conference Begins

Watch Live: On DAZN and Facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing

3:00 p.m. Canelo vs. Kovalev Undercard Fighter Media Workouts

Open to the Public!

Location: MGM Grand Casino Floor

(Next to Race & Sports Book and Tap Sports Bar)

3:00 p.m. – Meiirim Nursultanov and Carlos Ortiz

3:20 p.m. – Tristan Kalkreuth, Blair Cobbs and Cristian Olivas

3:40 p.m. – Marlen Esparza, Jorge Fortea and Bektemir Melikuziev

4:00 p.m. – Romero Dunn and Seniesa Estrada

4:20 p.m. – Ryan Garcia and Bakhram Murtazaliev

Watch Live: Facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing

Thursday, October 31, 2019

11:00 a.m. Canelov vs. Kovalev Undercard Press Conference

Location: MGM Grand – David Copperfield Theater

10:00 a.m. – Doors Open

11:00 a.m. – Press Conference Begins

Watch Live: On DAZN and Facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing

Friday, November 1, 2019

12:00 p.m. Canelo vs. Kovalev Official Weigh-In

Open to the Public!

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena

12:00 p.m. – Doors open

2:00 p.m. – Weigh-In Begins

Watch Live: On DAZN and Facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing

Saturday, November 2, 2019

3:30 p.m. Preliminary Undercard Stream Begins on DAZN

6:00 p.m. DAZN Main Card Begins

Following Fight Post-Fight Press Conference







INFO/TICKETS

Canelo vs. Kovalev is a 12-round fight for the WBO Light Heavyweight World Title presented by Golden Boy, Main Events and Krusher Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and Brand-New Grapefruit Crush, Knockout Flavor.

The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN . The title clash is one of several highlights this fight season on DAZN – an entire fall featuring boxing’s biggest matchups in one of the best schedules in boxing history. The title clash is one of several highlights this fight season on DAZN – an entire fall featuring boxing’s biggest matchups in one of the best schedules in boxing history.

Tickets for Canelo vs. Kovalev are on sale and are priced at $1,754, $1,254, $854, $654, $404 and $204, not including applicable service charges and taxes. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849). Tickets also will be available for purchase at www.axs.com.