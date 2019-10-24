EXCLUSIVE: Josh Taylor explains why Regis Prograis can’t beat him

Phil Jay

📸 Mark Robinson

Scotland’s talented super lightweight Josh Taylor opened up to WBN this week ahead of his World Boxing Super Series final clash with Regis Prograis.

Taylor bids to add the WBA strap to his own IBF version when ‘The Tartan Tornado’ collides with the American for the coveted Muhammad Ali Trophy.

The picturesque setting of the O2 Arena in London’s Dockland’s hosts Prograis vs Taylor, with Sky Sports Box Office snapping up the TV rights in the UK.

Knowing a massive opportunity awaits to potentially become a Pay-Per-View star in Britain awaits, Taylor is champing at the bit to get his hands on Prograis.

“It’s definitely the biggest fight I’ve been involved in,” Taylor exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I have always wanted to box at The O2 on a massive show and I can’t wait. A unification fight and the Ali Trophy, I can’t ask for anything better.

“It will be a huge buzz to fighting in front of a huge crowd at the fantastic The O2. I am looking forward to getting in there and putting on a good show.

“I do believe we are the two best in the division and this is the fight to decide who is the best. Then I want to go after the belts and become the undisputed champion of the division.

“I believe that I am the best fighter in the division and now it’s time to prove it.”

Bad blood has surrounded the pair since the inception of the contest earlier this year. Taylor and Prograis both came through their semi-finals against Ivan Baranchyk and Kiryl Relikh respectively in style.

Prograis has been acclimatizing to conditions across the Atlantic for some time now, although Taylor doesn’t see that fact making any difference on Saturday night.

“He likes to blow smoke up his own behind and believe his own hype. I like to do my talking in the ring,” said Taylor.

“But I’m very confident that I can outbox him and outfight him as well. I can’t see anything other than a Josh Taylor win on October 26.

“If he tries to make it a dog fight, tries to walk me down and drag me into a fight, he is getting chinned. I will knock him spark out.”







NUMBER ONE

Asked where unifying at 140 to become the number one – and claiming the WBSS crown in the process – would stand with him, Taylor concluded: “It would mean the world to me.

“I’ve envisioned and visualized this for ages since this tournament came around. I’ve been visualising lifting that trophy, all the belts around my waist.

“I can’t wait to be posing for the pictures at the end of the fight with those belts and the trophy.”

