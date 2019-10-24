Errol Spence medical report makes INSANE reading as next TWO opponents are revealed

World Boxing News

📸 Stacey Verbeek / CBSDFW

The medical report assessing the damage done to Errol Spence Jr. following a horrific Ferrari crash earlier this month has been divulged.

Speaking at the World Boxing Council 57th Annual Convention, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman revealed to attendees what the paperwork said.

According to Sulaiman, Spence suffered a solitary BROKEN TOOTH. This seems to be an insane situation given the seriousness of the accident.

The WBC and IBF welterweight champion rolled his vehicle several times, amazing footage of which was caught on CCTV.

Reportedly with alcohol in his system and NOT wearing a seatbelt, Spence was thrown from the car before any real damage could be done.

Hitting the ground, Spence only suffered superficial problems with his gnashers. It really is an astounding turn of events.

Spence could now be free to return to the ring over the coming months. A title defense against his IBF mandatory challenger looms.

Also at the Convention, the WBC outlined Spence’s next move. It includes a fight with Danny Garcia at some point in the future.

“WBC, IBF champion Spence will first make his WBC mandatory defense against WBC Number One ranked Silver champion Danny Garcia of the U.S.A.

“He will make his mandatory IBF defense next,” said the report.







MANDATORY

This means Spence will battle Kudratillo Abdukakhorov upon his comeback to the sport.

Now rated in the Pound for Pound Top Five, Spence will be a massive favorite to overcome the 17-0 Malaysian-based Uzbek.

A win for ‘The Truth’ then means Garcia steps up. Fans will sadly have to wait for Terence Crawford or Manny Pacquiao fights.

Both Crawford and Pacquiao have topped several polls on who Spence should fight next. The only way either come to fruition would be for Spence to ask for an exception.

Due to the nature of recent events, it’s highly unlikely Spence would want to rush into another unification at this stage.

Spence only recently overcame Shawn Porter in a Fight of the Year battle. Days later the crash happened.

Abdukakhorov could happen between December and February. Garcia is possibly set to take place over the summer.