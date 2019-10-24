1000 DAYS: If cleared, Dillian Whyte becomes WBC mandatory FEB 2021

Phil Jay

📸 Lawrence Lustig

The World Boxing Council has released an update on the situation involving British heavyweight Dillian Whyte’s position as number one contender.

Whyte is currently in limbo as a UK Anti-Doping investigation continues to rumble on.

The problem stems from a summer fight with Oscar Rivas.

It was revealed in the aftermath that Whyte tested positive for a banned substance. The British Boxing Board of Control subsequently held a private hearing on the day of the fight. They subsequently cleared Whyte to trade blows with Rivas.

All of this was done behind closed doors. Even opponent Rivas and his team were unaware of events.

It now needs to be determined what Whyte tested positive for and how much was in his system. Also, the reason why the BBBofC decided no sanction was needed.

Once all of this comes to light and all involved are satisfied with the outcome, Whyte will then be given his opportunity to face WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

Due to the current circumstances and Wilder potential trilogy with Tyson Fury, Whyte has to wait for another SIXTEEN MONTHS.

Promoter Eddie Hearn had already launched a campaign earlier this year to get Whyte his shot, citing over 600 days of his top division puncher being at the top of the ratings.

It now seems like Whyte will be forced to wait over 1000 days to get a crack at the ‘Bronze Bomber’.

MANDATORY

It read: “Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is scheduled to make a voluntary title defense on November 23 against No. 3 ranked Luis Ortiz of Cuba.

“The WBC has also approved the rematch against No. 2 ranked Tyson Fury of Great Britain to be held in 2020.

“No. 1 ranked Dillian Whyte’s situation is in process with UKAD and Whyte’s representatives, and with the WBC.

“If his situation is resolved, he will become the mandatory challenger for February, 2021,” they said.

Reaching the final of Celebrity Masterchef in a TV appearance filmed earlier this year, Whyte has been back on screens of late.

It’s thought ‘The Body Snatcher’ could return to the ring before the end of 2020.