Why Chris Eubank Jr. spurned Eddie Hearn for world title run with PBC

Chris Eubank Jr. has been the subject of some debate since announcing a fight with Matt Korobov in the United States on December 7.

The Brighton man is ready to make his American debut in a move down to middleweight WBN first reported on September 14.

Immediately, the logic of Eubank taking on Korobov when huge UK blockbusters with Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders were in the offing came into question.

WBN understands that Eubank Jr. has firm plans in place to become a two-weight world champion in the next twelve months.

Eubank has purposely been added to Jermell Charlo’s 160 pound title defense against Dennis Hogan. Should the 30 year-old come through his next bout, a massive collision with Charlo is on the cards for next spring.

With obvious ambition to become the WBC middleweight ruler, Eubank Jr. could then put the green and gold belt on the line before targeting Smith or Saunders later in 2020.

What Eubank Jr. needs to do in the interim is higher his bargaining price for those two encounters. Something he fully intends to do by claiming a bonafide strap at the lower weight.

Although he has competed at super middleweight of late, the son of a legend will compete at his more natural division for the fringe WBA title.

Since losing to George Groves in 2018, Eubank has put together two victories, including the decisive unanimous decision over former super middleweight champion DeGale in his last fight in London.







READY

Beating Charlo, and then Smith or Saunders by the end of next year would be the blueprint fully exercised if Eubank can be successful.

“I’m ready to take the United States and the middleweight division by storm,” said Eubank.

“I’m excited to come down to 160 pounds where I naturally belong. I don’t see anybody being able to touch me at this weight class.

“America is where I learned how to fight as an amateur in Las Vegas and 13 years later I’m finally going to make my U.S. professional debut.

“I can’t wait to show the fans in the U.S. that I’m the best middleweight in the world.”

Korobov, Charlo, A.N Other and Smith or Saunders is a plan in action which only Eubank can make a reality.

It all begins on December 7.