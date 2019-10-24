Actually, Anthony Joshua’s sparring partners are nothing like Andy Ruiz Jr.

World Boxing News

Anthony Joshua has revealed two of his sparring partners for his eagerly-anticipated rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. on December 7 in Saudi Arabia.

Continued speculation Joshua would alter his training camp as Ruiz has lost a significant amount of weight has now gone out of the window.

Albon Pervizaj, an undefeated young German heavyweight, is one of those drafted in to share time with AJ.

Pervizaj is an inch taller than Ruiz and of completely slender build. The 24 year-old weighed in a full 23 pounds lighter than Ruiz for his latest victory.

Back in January, Pervizaj stopped Alain Banongo in one round. He is scheduled to return next month.

Promoters Sauerland revealed the recent link-up on social media.

“Top German heavyweight prospect Albon Pervizaj getting some rounds in with @anthonyfjoshua ahead of their upcoming fights,” they stated.

The second is Tom ‘Not so’ Little. A UK heavyweight who has seven losses from his 17 contests.

Little is of a weightier mould than Pervizaj but does look lean in the photo with Joshua.

Both seem purely there for the work and not to replicate anything his rival may do in Diriyah.

“Some great rounds with @anthonyfjoshua tonight thank you I enjoyed it and thank you @EddieHearn for sorting it,” said Little.







Trainer Robert McCracken is expecting his man to be in destructive shape come the first bell for the second encounter.

“This is Heavyweight boxing, we’ve seen it time and time again. Andy is a very good fighter and is the World Heavyweight Champion and Anthony is now challenging – it’s turned completely on its head,” he said.

“AJ is driven and determined to get those titles back so it’s going to be exciting and interesting to see.

“It is going to be challenging for both fighters. I think it will be a challenge they will look forward to, certainly Anthony is looking forward to it, he’s excited already.

“It’s December so it will be a little bit cooler which should suit both fighters and it will certainly suit Anthony and he will be prepared.

“He will be in tip-top shape and he knows that Ruiz is a tremendous champion, but he is a tremendous challenger and he’s aiming to win those belts back on December 7.”