World champ Alicia Napoleon joins Broadway Boxing commentary team

RINGSIDE

WBA Super Middleweight Women’s World Champion Alicia “The Empress” Napoleon-Espinosa (12-1, 7 KOs), from Lindenhurst, Long Island, NY, has signed on with DiBella Entertainment’s Broadway Boxing commentary team for their next three events.

This Thursday, October 24, Napoleon-Espinosa will join Justin Shackil, Corey Erdman and Brian Adams on the commentary for “Broadway Boxing at the Pope”, streamed live exclusively from St. Francis College in Brooklyn, NY, on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

The event is the 110th edition of the long-running Broadway Boxing series. Broadway Boxing is presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance.

“I’m very excited to join the commentary team for the next three Broadway Boxing events, starting with this Thursday’s tremendous card from St. Francis College, in Brooklyn,” said Napoleon-Espinosa, who stopped Schemelle Baldwin in the fourth round on August 29, at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT.

“This past July, I traveled to Costa Rica to commentate on the Broadway Boxing event down there and truly enjoyed the experience. Recently, Lou DiBella asked me to work on the next three events and I was thrilled to accept his offer. I look forward to bringing my unique insight as a current world champion to the fans watching on UFC FIGHT PASS.”

Napoleon-Espinosa won her world title with a 10-round unanimous decision against Femke Hermans on March 3, 2018, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. She has since made two successful defenses with details on her next bout to be announced in the near future.

The 11-bout “Broadway Boxing at the Pope” event is headlined by the highly anticipated New York City return of undefeated super lightweight prospect “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (15-0, 7 KOs), of East Hartford, CT, who will defend his WBC-USNBC Title against Tre’Sean Wiggins (11-4-2, 6 KOs), of Johnstown, PA.

Advance tickets for the event, presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance, are priced at $160, $110, $80 and $50 and available here or by calling 212-947-2577. The Generoso Pope Athletic Complex is located at 180 Remsen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201. Doors on the night of the event will open at 6:30 p.m. with the first bell at 7:00 p.m.