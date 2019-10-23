Sergey Kovalev expects Canelo to be huge, his equal in weight on Nov 2

Ringside

📸 DAZN / David Spagnolo

Sergey Kovalev expects Canelo Alvarez to be on par, weight-wise when the pair collide at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas next week.

Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs), hosted a media workout at the Boxing Laboratory in Oxnard, Calif. ahead of his upcoming 12-round bout against Canelo Alvarez (51-1-2, 34 KOs).

‘Krusher’ defends his WBO Light Heavyweight World Title. Kathy Duva, CEO of Main Events, also attended the workout, along with trainer Buddy McGirt. The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively as one of the most-anticipated events this fight season on DAZN.

Below are quotes from the workout:

SERGEY “KRUSHER” KOVALEV, WBO Light Heavyweight World Champion:

“Canelo has nothing to lose in this fight. He has a chance to make history. But I have to defend my title.

“This is the biggest fight of my career. I’ve never been in this situation, where someone is coming from middleweight.

“I’m not going to make a prediction, but I am going to go in there and defend my title.

“I think Canelo will be just as strong at light heavyweight. I think he will weigh the same as me, 175 pounds.

“He will be heavier than usual, but I think he will be comfortable. When you lose weight for a fight, you lose power and stamina, and he won’t have to do that.”

“My preparation has been well. We have a great camp with Buddy McGirt. I had a short rest since my last fight. But I think that’s better.

“My body feels really good, and I’m ready for this fight. This fight will be very interesting. It has worldwide intrigue. I can’t wait.”







INFO

Canelo vs. Kovalev is a 12-round fight for the WBO Light Heavyweight World Title. It’s presented by Golden Boy, Main Events and Krusher Promotions.

The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING”. Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and Brand-New Grapefruit Crush, Knockout Flavor.

The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN. The title clash is one of several highlights this fight season on DAZN. An entire fall featuring boxing’s biggest matchups in one of the best schedules in boxing history.

Tickets for Canelo vs. Kovalev are on sale and are priced at $1,754, $1,254, $854, $654, $404 and $204, not including applicable service charges and taxes.

To charge by phone with a major credit card, call 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849). Tickets also will be available for purchase at www.axs.com