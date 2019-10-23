Levi Ferguson ready to take Midlands Area belt from Kaisee Benjamin

RINGSIDE

Levi Ferguson is in confident mood as he prepares for Saturday’s Midlands Area Welterweight Title clash with Kaisee Benjamin.

The Walsall boxer, 5-0, challenges Benjamin for his area strap in the Champion’s backyard at the Holte Suite, Aston, this weekend.

Benjamin defeated Alex Fearon in November 2018 and retained his belt after a draw with Danny Ball, also at Villa Park, earlier this year. There were calls for a rematch but Ball moved on and claimed the WBC International Silver Welterweight Title with a devastating stoppage of Mason Cartwright last weekend. That paved the way for Ferguson, who is determined to grasp the opportunity with both hands.

“I’m very excited,” the former Pleck ABC man told bcb-promotions.com. “It’s a title bout and I will bring all my preparation and hard work with me.

“I’ve never met Kaisee so wouldn’t have much to say about him, other than he’s the Champion and I respect him for that.

“My focus is on me and my preparation though. I’ve had a great camp and have shared a ring with Danny (Ball) in the build-up to this one, which will hold me in good stead.

“Training has been great I’m well prepared to perform on Saturday. I will be the victor and bring the Area Title back to Walsall.”