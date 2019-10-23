Fight Night Live! – Season III begins this Friday night in Philly

RINGSIDE

Officially launching its third season and now at more than 8.2 million views, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast heads back to “The Fighting City of Philadelphia” on Friday, Oct. 25, for a ten-bout Kings Promotion’s card, live from 2300 Arena.

The interactive, FREE Facebook series recently announced five upcoming fight dates before the calendar turns to 2020 – it all begins with this Philly evening of fisticuffs on Friday.

“We’re thrilled that fight fans, promoters, corporate sponsors and the fighters themselves have such affection for FIGHTNIGHT LIVE as we head into Season III,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media.

“Friday’s card is filled with Philly Warriors and 2300 Arena is always a hot venue, even as the weather turns cool. We look forward to some of our favorites like Brandon Robinson and Damon Allen Jr., and are excited to give undefeated Internet sensation Avril Mathie her first big boxing showcase.”

Friday’s main event will see super middleweight Robinson (13-2, 9 KOs) of Upper Darby, Pa., challenge upset-minded Martez McGregor (8-2, 6 KOs) of Maywood, Ill.

Two Philly-Favorites will see action in separate six-round junior welterweight bouts as Naim Nelson (13-4, 1 KO) takes on Roy McGill (6-3, 3 KOs) of Harrisburg and Allen Jr. (15-1-1, 5 KOs) faces Dieumerci Nzau (11-9, 8 KOs) of Silver Spring, Md. Mathie (3-0, 2 KOs) meets veteran Karen Dulin (3-20-1, 1 KO) in a four round bantamweight battle, and locals like Rasheen Brown (4-0, 1 KO), James Martin (4-1) and Angel Rivera (4-1, 3 KOs) look to thrill in front of the hometown crowd.

“This evenly-matched card leads off a doubleheader weekend for King’s Promotions, and we’re looking forward to competitive matchups to set the tone in Philadelphia. Robinson and McGregor should be a fantastic fight as everyone knows what Robinson brings to the table, and McGregor just fought a war with Cem Kilic who is ranked No. 5 in the world,” said Marshall Kauffman of King’s Promotions.

“We are extremely excited to be working with FIGHTNIGHT LIVE and their team of professionals once again to showcase our fights and fighters.”



Now in its third season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast is the fan-friendly Facebook platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on the real-time conversations held between fight commentators and the viewing audience.

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 685 fighters and 19 promotions during 43 live event broadcasts from 21 different cities since May 2017, and in doing so, the interactive platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.