Chris Eubank Jr. drops down in weight for interim middleweight title shot

Briton Chris Eubank Jr. will fight for the interim middleweight world title when he faces Matt Korobov on December 7.

Two-division star Eubank Jr. and top contender Korobov will square off in the co-main event live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™

The fight is staged by Premier Boxing Champions. Eubank and Korobov will meet for the interim WBA strap.

Boxing’s 160 pound division will take center stage on the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT).

The event is headlined by undefeated WBC Middleweight World Champion Jermall Charlo defending his title against highly-ranked contender Dennis Hogan.

Eubank is coming off a career-best win over British super-middleweight rival James DeGale in February on SHOWTIME. He will go down to the lower class for the bout.

Korobov is a southpaw who gave Charlo a tougher than expected test as a late replacement last December at Barclays Center.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on-sale now

“Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Matt Korobov is a high stakes showdown that makes Saturday, December 7 a tremendous night of championship middleweight action live on SHOWTIME at Barclays Center in Brooklyn,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

“Chris Eubank Jr. is already a star in the UK. He is poised to make a big splash in his U.S. debut.

“Matt Korobov is eager to build on his impressive performance in a loss to Jermall Charlo last year.

“Expect fireworks as Eubank and Korobov look to steal the show and walk away with the title on December 7.”

This will be the first time that Eubank (28-2, 21 KOs) has fought in the U.S. as a professional.







KOROBOV

The 36-year-old Korobov (28-2-1, 14 KOs) is coming off a majority draw against Immanuwel Aleem in his last fight in May.

This came after serving notice to the middleweight division that he would be a threat when he lost a hard-fought decision to Jermall Charlo in December.

Born in Orotukan, Russia, he is now living in St. Petersburg, Florida. Korobov was a late replacement and gave Charlo a tougher fight than many experts expected.

Previously, Korobov had been riding a four-fight win streak before the Charlo fight. Korobov had previously lost a middleweight title fight to Andy Lee in 2014.